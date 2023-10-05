Peppermint Will Be Honored at ACLU and NYCLU's SING OUT FOR FREEDOM; Full Lineup Revealed!

Performers will include Hayley Kiyoko, Cheyenne Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, and more!

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Peppermint Will Be Honored at ACLU and NYCLU's SING OUT FOR FREEDOM; Full Lineup Revealed!

 The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) have announced the honoree, performers, and host of the 21st Annual “Sing Out For Freedom” benefit concert taking place on Monday, November 13 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center (566 LaGuardia Place). “Sing Out For Freedom” was established to shine a light on social injustices and civil rights issues through an unforgettable, curated night, featuring song, spoken word, and other performing arts.

This 21st edition will honor entertainer and recording artist Peppermint (Hulu’s Fire Island, OUTtv’s “Call Me Mother”), who will receive The Michael Friedman Freedom Award. Tony and Emmy Award-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (Some Like It Hot, Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show”) will host the evening’s festivities.

This year’s theme is “Sing Out for Freedom: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Fabulous” and will highlight the NYCLU’s work to protect all New Yorkers from discrimination, including working with New Yorkers for Equal Rights to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and work with the ACLU Drag Defense Fund to defend LGBTQ+ Rights.

“Sing Out for Freedom reminds us that music, theatre, and the arts are powerful tools for change — they inspire, change hearts, and drive people to action. In the face of a massive rollback of hard-fought rights and liberties, the New York Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU are joining forces with performers to educate the public, mobilize communities, and co-create a vision of a brighter future,” says Donna Lieberman, Executive Director of the NYCLU. “We’re bringing New Yorkers into our work to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment alongside New Yorkers for Equal Rights and shining a spotlight on our partnership with the ACLU Drag Defense Fund. Together, we’ll create a line of defense against the wave of draconian policies we’ve seen across the country —to make New York a beacon of hope and advance equality, protect abortion, and fight back against anti-LGBTQ laws.” 

The star-studded list of performers and presenters includes Peppermint, Michelle Buteau, Alexis Michelle, Hayley Kiyoko, Cheyenne Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Michelle Buteau, Pia Toscano, VINCINT, Liana Stampur, and more. Additional performers and presenters will be announced shortly.

The “Sing Out For Freedom” concert event was created to highlight social injustices and civil rights issues through song, spoken word, and other performing arts. Each year, artists illuminate the NYCLU and the ACLU’s wins for civil rights and liberties and the struggles that must continue. Past participants have included Tom Hanks, Patti Smith, Padma Lakshmi, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Kushner, Laura Benanti, Kelli O’Hara, Phillipa Soo, Michael Friedman, Ben Platt, Tonya Pinkins, Lindsay Mendez, Lena Hall, Gavin Creel, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Benj Pasek. 

“Sing Out For Freedom” was co-founded by Liana Stampur and Erich Bergen along with NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the work of the NYCLU and the ACLU to promote and protect civil rights and liberties in New York and across the country. For more information, visit www.singoutforfreedom.com

The 21st Annual “Sing Out for Freedom” benefit concert will be Produced by 6W Entertainment and Executive Produced by Ari Conte, with Direction by Erich Bergen and Musical Direction by Emmy Winner and Grammy Nominee, Michael J. Moritz Jr.




