Paulo Szot Returns to & JULIET on Broadway This Week

Tony Award winner Paulo Szot returns to the Broadway cast of & Juliet tomorrow, July 16. Szot, who originated the role of 'Lance' on Broadway, takes over following David Bedella, who created the role in the UK.

In addition to Szot, the current cast includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet’, Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Austin Scott as ‘Shakespeare,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as ‘Angélique’, Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

About Paulo Szot

Paulo Szot was born in São Paulo and raised in Ribeirão Pires, Brazil. He began his musical training at the age of five, first studying piano and later adding violin and dance. Szot studied at the Jagiellonian University in Poland, the country from which his parents had emigrated following World War II. He began singing professionally in 1989 with the Polish National Song and Dance Company Slask, and in 1997 he made his operatic debut as Figaro in Il Barbiere di Siviglia in a production of the Theatro Municipal de São Paulo, directed by Enzo Dara and conducted by Luiz Fernando Malheiro. He has gone on to appear with most major opera companies throughout the world in Europe, the United States, Australia and Brazil.

Szot won a Tony Award for his performance in the 2008 revival of South Pacific, opposite Kelli O'Hara. He also starred on Broadway in Chicago as 'Billy Flynn' in 2020 and 2021.

About & Juliet

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations), and Haley Bennett (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

This year, & Juliet launches a UK Tour (July 2024), a North American Tour (September 2024), and a German production (October 2024), marking the sixth country to welcome the show in less than five years since its West End Premiere in 2019. With productions in Australia (currently in Sydney through July 12) and Singapore, & Juliethas now played on four continents. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.