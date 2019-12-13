Paula Vogel and Daryl Roth Will Be Honored at Vineyard Theatre 2020 Gala
Vineyard Theatre's Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel announce that the company's 2020 Gala fundraiser will celebrate Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel. The annual benefit Gala will take place on Monday, April 20, 2020, beginning at 6:00pm at 583 Park Avenue. Vineyard Theatre Board Member Sally Horchow will chair the event.
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern said, "We are thrilled to honor our extraordinary collaborators and friends Paula Vogel and Daryl Roth at The Vineyard's Gala this spring. For over two decades, they have been integral to The Vineyard. Paula's exceptional artistry and Daryl's incredible advocacy are an inspiration. From our first collaboration on HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE to the most recent with INDECENT, they have displayed a daring and adventurous theatrical spirit that we hope also exemplifies the work of The Vineyard. As HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE receives its long-awaited Broadway premiere this spring, we're delighted to celebrate Daryl and Paula's accomplishments and our ongoing collaboration with them at our Gala."
Daryl Roth is an award-winning producer whose mission is to champion thought-provoking, inspiring work onstage. She is honored to hold the singular distinction of producing 7 Pulitzer Prize-winning plays: Anna in the Tropics; August: Osage County (2008 Tony Award); Clybourne Park (2012 Tony Award); How I Learned to Drive; Proof (2001 Tony Award); Edward Albee's Three Tall Women; and Wit.
The proud recipient of 12 Tony Awards and London's Olivier Award, her over 120 productions both on and off Broadway include Kinky Boots, the 2013 Tony Award winning Best Musical, which ran for 6 years on Broadway and is now represented on tour in the US and around the world (London, Toronto, Australia, Korea, Japan, Germany); Larry Kramer's seminal play about the AIDS crisis, The Normal Heart (2011 Tony Award); Paula Vogel's award-winning play Indecent; Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron's international hit play Love, Loss, and What I Wore; and Gloria: A Life, a play about the iconic Gloria Steinem. Upcoming Spring 2020: The new musical Between the Lines; the Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive.
Daryl is a Trustee of the Kennedy Center and the New York City Police Foundation, and served on the Board of Lincoln Center Theater for twenty years, and remains the Co-Chair of the Patron Committee and an Honorary Trustee. Previously, she served on the Boards of the New York State Council on the Arts, The Sundance Institute, the Vineyard Theatre, and LAByrinth Theater Company. She actively supports a diverse group of charitable and cultural institutions, and is involved in LGBTQ rights causes, animal rights organizations, and numerous theatre, dance, public television, and cultural arts organizations.
The Daryl Roth Creative Spirit Award annually honors a gifted theatre artist or organization, providing them with financial support as they develop new works in an artistic residency. The Daryl Roth Theatre, a landmark building on Manhattan's Union Square, is home to three distinct performance spaces.
Honors include The New Dramatists Outstanding Career Achievement Award; New York Living Landmarks Award; and the Lucille Lortel Lifetime Achievement Award. She is proud to have been inducted into the 2017 Theatre Hall of Fame and be named to Crain's 2019 "50 Most Powerful Women in New York."
Paula Vogel is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright whose plays include Indecent (Tony Award nomination, Best Play), How I Learned to Drive (Broadway production set for spring 2020, Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Lortel Prize, OBIE Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle and New York Drama Critics Awards for Best Play), The Long Christmas Ride Home, The Mineola Twins, The Baltimore Waltz, Hot'n'Throbbing, Desdemona, And Baby Makes Seven, The Oldest Profession, and A Civil War Christmas. She is currently working on three new projects, including a new play commissioned by CTG and Second Stage.
Honors include induction in the American Theatre Hall of Fame, the Dramatists Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, the Lily Award, the Thornton Wilder Prize, the Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, the William Inge Award, the Elliott Norton Award, a Susan Smith Blackburn Award, the PEN/Laura Pels Award, a TCG Residency Award, a Guggenheim, a Pew Charitable Trust Award, and fellowships and residencies at Sundance Theatre Lab, Hedgebrook, The Rockefeller Center's Bellagio Center, Yaddo, MacDowell Colony, and the Bunting. She is particularly proud of her Thirtini Award from 13P, and honored by three Awards in her name: the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award given by the Vineyard Theatre, the Paula Vogel Award from the American College Theatre Festival, and the Paula Vogel mentorship program, curated by Quiara Hudes and Young Playwrights of Philadelphia.
Paula was playwright in residence at The Signature Theatre (2004-05 season), and Theatre Communications Group publishes six volumes of her work. Paula continues her playwriting intensives with community organizations, students, theater companies (including Vineyard Theatre's Playwriting Boot Camp), subscribers, and writers across the globe. She was the 2019 inaugural UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television Hearst Theater Lab Initiative Distinguished Playwright-in-Residence and has recently taught at Sewanee, Shanghai Theatre Academy and Nanjing University, the Universities of Texas at El Paso and Austin, and the Playwrights Center in Minneapolis.
From 1984 to 2008, Paula Vogel founded and ran the MFA playwriting program at Brown University; during that time she started a theatre workshop for women in Maximum Security at the Adults Correction Institute in Cranston, Rhode Island. From 2008-2012, she was the O'Neill Chair at Yale School of Drama. She will serve as judge for the Yale Drama Series 2021 and 2022 competitions. PaulaVogelPlaywright.com
The Vineyard's Gala event will include a cocktail hour and auction, dinner, and performances featuring artists of stage and screen, to be announced. Recent Vineyard galas have included Liza Minnelli, Bebe Neuwirth, Brandon Victor Dixon, Leslie Odom, Jr., Danielle Brooks, Savion Glover, Betty Buckley, Jessie Mueller, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ira Glass, and more. Sponsorships are $50,000 and include two premium tables. Tables are $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, and individual tickets are $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000. Tickets can be purchased by emailing gala@vineyardtheatre.org, calling (646) 931-4727, or visiting www.vineyardtheatre.org/gala. Funds raised will benefit The Vineyard's 2019-2020 Season.
The Vineyard's 2019-2020 productions include Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter, which is receiving an encore engagement December 20 - January 19; the New York premiere of Lucas Hnath's Dana H. directed by Les Waters in a co-production with Goodman Theatre and Center Theatre Group; and the world premiere of Tuvalu or, The Saddest Song, by Antoinette Nwandu, directed by Danya Taymor. All shows will be presented at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street). Memberships are now on sale for The Vineyard's 2019-2020 season and can be purchased online at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Dancer and Actor Jack Burns Passes Away At Age 14
It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.... (read more)
Meet the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY - Now in Previews on Broadway!
West Side Story is officially in previews on Broadway! The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever i... (read more)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW... (read more)
Austin Durant Joins The Cast Of MOULIN ROUGE! Beginning Tonight; Danny Burstein Takes Leave Due to Injury
Beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10 a?" Austin Durant joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of a?oeHarold Zidler.'... (read more)
Breaking: Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Chip Zien, Tamika Lawrence & More Join CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway
Caroline, or Change has found its Broadway cast! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke i... (read more)