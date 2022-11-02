Patrick Page to Play Final Performance in HADESTOWN in December; Tom Hewitt to Take Over as 'Hades'

Patrick Page will play his final performance in Hadestown, Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, on Friday, December 30.

Page first played Hades, lord of the underworld, in 2015 in early readings and workshops of Hadestown and has starred in each developmental production of the musical including the world premiere at NYTW (2016), Edmonton's Citadel Theatre (2017), London's National Theatre (2018), and on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (2019).

For his performance, Page received a Grammy Award for Hadestown as well as a Tony Award nomination and Lortel Award nomination.

In addition to Hadestown, Page is a series regular in HBO's "The Gilded Age," will appear in the upcoming season of Apple+'s "Schmigadoon," and will be in the holiday film Spirited alongside Ryan Reynolds and Will Farrell which begins streaming on Apple+ on Friday, November 18.

Anaïs Mitchell, the Tony Award-winning writer of Hadestown said, "Patrick's Hades was terrifying, funny, vulnerable, even lovable. As a writer I learned so much from Patrick, about his character and about drama itself. His miraculous voice, his electrifying intelligence and honesty will be sorely missed both on and offstage. Eternal gratitude to you, Patrick, can't wait to see what you do next."

Page said, "Hadestown has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. Over the past seven years I have had a front row seat to the genius of Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin as the show evolved from its initial production Off-Broadway through its Canadian and British incarnations and now, on Broadway. I will always be connected to the character of Hades in some way - but it's time to move on. I'm grateful beyond measure."

Starting Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt will return to the Kerr as Hades. He will be joined by Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, Grammy Award® winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Tony Award winner Lillias White. They are joined by Amelia Cormack, Soara-Joye Ross, and Mariand Torres as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Brandon Cameron, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Sayo Oni, Yael "YaYa" Reich, and Davis Wayne.

Hadestown originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 season. The show is the winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical. The show is the highest-grossing musical in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street).

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show's female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

The North American tour is currently playing Nashville's Tennessee Performing Arts Center through Sunday, November 6 before continuing to Charlotte, North Carolina's Blumenthal Performing Arts Center where it will start performances on Tuesday, November 8. The tour is celebrating its second year of sold-out performances with return engagements already announced for Washington DC, San Francisco, and a run at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre starting July 2023. For the latest tour route and other information, please visit: www.hadestown.com/tour

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with almost 300 million streams to date. It was released the summer of 2019, topped Billboard's Broadway Cast Recording chart, and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart. The CD edition features a 64-page booklet and a two-disc set, while the triple vinyl edition features a 16-page booklet. Both editions include complete song lyrics and never before seen photos of the Hadestown cast and creative team in the studio, and other exclusive content.

In fall of 2020, Mitchell released Working On A Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown, an illuminating book of lyrics and stories about her more than decade's long process of building the musical from the ground up. Working On A Song is available from Penguin Random House.

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater's 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London's National Theatre prior to Broadway. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.