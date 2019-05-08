PRETTY WOMAN North American Tour Announced!

Broadway's Los Angeles love story Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will launch its North American Tour in Providence, Rhode Island in October 2020, at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL opened on Broadway on August 16, 2018. With original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is in its eleventh month and just played 300 performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

"PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has broken box office records on Broadway, and finally theatergoers across the country will get the chance to experience the feel-good story they know and love, reimagined live on stage. Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance have written a pop-rock score with soaring ballads and beautiful, big production numbers that, under the direction of director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), burst off the stage with humor and heart. Thirty years ago, Garry Marshall's film Pretty Woman redefined a genre, and now audiences across America will experience all the romance, comedy and passion in this unforgettable and imaginative new musical," said producer Paula Wagner.

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) said "We're ecstatic to be the venue chosen to launch the national tour of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL. The story is so well-known and beloved, it is a part of American culture. Giving our Rhode Island audiences the chance to be the first to see this dazzling and romantic musical live on our stage will be nothing short of spectacular! PPAC has been honored to open more than 17 tours in the past decade, and we look forward to welcoming the entire company to Providence."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere in Chicago in March 2018, wowing audiences across the Midwest. Eileen LaCario, Vice President of Broadway In Chicago, recalls "This was an audience favorite that delivered on all the cherished moments for fans of the movie; everyone in the theatre left with a smile on their face. Audiences want an uplifting experience and will want to come back and bring their friends and family to relive the magic of this Broadway musical. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL captured the romantic essence of the movie and heightened the passion for the stage." Chris Jones from The Chicago Tribune raved "a shrewd and savvy retooling of the blockbuster by maestro Jerry Mitchell."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has broken the box office record a total of four times for an 8-performance week at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

The first international production of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in Germany, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Presented by Stage Entertainment, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will open at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe Sunday, September 29, 2019.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL on Broadway currently stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Tickets for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL on Broadway are now sale for performances through Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Nederlander Theatre box office and at www.ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929). For the full schedule and pricing please go to www.PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.





