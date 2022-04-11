PLAZA SUITE Cancels April 12 Performance

Click Here for More Articles on Plaza Suite

The Broadway production of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite has announced that tomorrow night's (April 12) performance of the play has been canceled due to an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak among he company.

To accommodate those affected by the cancellation, the show has added an additional performance on Saturday, July 2.

The play was forced to cancel a number of performances last week as the show's stars, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker both tested positive for Covid-19.

Read the production's full statement here:

Thank you for your continued patience and support. a?? News about performances of Plaza Suite beyond Tuesday, April 12 will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/tlL7Hrby38 - Plaza Suite Broadway (@plazasuitebway) April 12, 2022

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker have officially made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited opening of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.

Plaza Suite officially opened on Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Bryan Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.