PLAZA SUITE to Resume Performances Tomorrow, April 14th

Performances of Plaza Suite will resume tomorrow, April 14 at the Hudson Theatre when Matthew Broderick is able to return to Plaza Suite with Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly (Nice Work If You Can Get It, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Into the Woods) playing the roles of Karen, Muriel, and Norma.

Sarah Jessica Parker will return to the production opposite Matthew Broderick starting with the matinee on Saturday, April 16.

Ticket holders with questions regarding impacted performances should contact their original point of sale.

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker have officially made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited opening of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.

Plaza Suite officially opened on Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Bryan Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.