PHOTO: First Look at MACBETH on Broadway, Resuming Performances Tonight!

Tony Award winner SAM GOLD's MACBETH on Broadway stars DANIEL CRAIG in his return to Broadway as Macbeth and RUTH NEGGA's Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth. Performances resume tonight, April 12 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

Get a first look at the cast below!

Asia Kate Dillon, Che Ayende, Danny Wolohan, Emeka Guindo, Daniel Craig, Amber Gray, Ruth Negga, Paul Lazar, Grantham Coleman, Maria Dizzia, bobbi MacKenzie, Phillip James Brannon, Eboni Flowers, Michael Patrick Thornton

The producers appreciate ticketholders' understanding as Broadway continues to navigate these evolving times and the entire company is thrilled to welcome audiences back into the Longacre Theatre. The theatergoing experience and safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remain our top priority.

MACBETH officially opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Tickets for the strictly limited 15-week engagement of MACBETH are now on sale.

Lizzy Brooks and Ronald Emile join the cast this week as understudies. The cast also features Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton. The ensemble is completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), Eboni Flowers (Slave Play) and Peter Smith ("Shrill"). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) is the standby for Daniel Craig.

MACBETH features scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, movement by Sam Pinkleton, fight direction by David Leong, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, hair and wig design by Tommy Kurzman, projection design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and casting by David Caparelliotis. Michael Sexton & Ayanna Thompson serve as dramaturgy & text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser serves as vocal coach. Kevin Bertolacci serves as production stage manager and 101 Productions, Ltd. is the general manager.

MACBETH is produced on Broadway by Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo. Christian Anderson, Keith Anderson, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling-Smith, No Guarantees, Brian Anthony Moreland, Annapurna Theatre, Berdel Productions, Robert Boyett, Caledonia Productions, Empire Street Productions, Jeffrey Finn, John Gore Organization, Mini Cooper, James L. Nederlander, RDR Productions, Daryl Roth and Orin Wolf.

Patrick Daly serves as Executive Producer.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, MACBETH tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before

BIOS

LIZZY BROOKS (Understudy) is excited to make her Broadway debut in The Scottish play! BA: Columbia University- Art History. MFA: Brown/Trinity Repertory. Select credits include Regional Theater: As You Like It (Milwaukee Repertory Theater), Shoebox: A Roadside Picnic (ASF), Too Heavy for Your Pocket (The Old Globe) and Julius Caesar (The Hanover Theater). Film and TV: "The Storied Life of AJ Fikry" (Marian Wallace) and "Hostages" (NBC). Thanks to her amazing agent, Katie Murphy (PMA) and her incredible friends. As always, thanks to her family, who are her constant support and inspiration. Instagram: @lizzy__brooks

RONALD EMILE (Understudy) is a Haitian-American actor born and raised in New York. He is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut! His credits include Actually by Anna Zeigler (Theaterworks Hartford), Feeding Beatrice by Kirsten Greenidge (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis), and Hop Tha A by James Anthony Tyler (Playwrights Center Minneapolis). MFA: NYU-Tisch Graduate Acting.