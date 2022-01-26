PEN America Announces 2022 Literary Awards Finalists

PEN America today announced the 2022 PEN America Literary Awards finalists-a list of 54 authors and 11 translators recognized for exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, biography, essay, science writing, translation, and more published in 2021. After shifting to a virtual format in 2021, the 2022 Awards return to New York's Town Hall (123 W 43rd St) February 28 for a vibrant in-person engagement, embracing 2020 host Seth Meyers' description of the event as "the Oscars of books." Music, performance, and vital words from renowned writers and other cultural luminaries, as well as new voices shaping literature's future, commingle in a celebration of this year's most resonant literature.

The PEN/Jean Stein Book Award, recognizing the originality, merit, and impact of a book-length work of any genre, and conferring $75,000 to its author, is the evening's largest monetary prize. On the shortlist for the award this year are Percival Everett (The Trees: A Novel, Graywolf Press), Daisy HernÃ¡ndez (The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation's Neglect of a Deadly Disease, Tin House Books), Dantiel W. Moniz (Milk Blood Heat, Grove Press), Carolina De Robertis (The President and The Frog, Knopf), and Joy Williams (Harrow, Knopf). See below for finalist lists for all awards announced today. (The event's host, as well as winners of career achievement awards, will be announced soon.)

The books on the 11 PEN Literary Awards shortlists interrogate the legacies that have shaped this moment, whether the precarious facets of our society laid bare by the pandemic or structures of oppression whose groundwork is fortified by centuries; they also point to the values and hopes that might guide us forward. "Across the works and genres represented on, for example, the lists for the PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay, PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel, and the PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award, readers encounter bountiful eye-opening perspectives and enter complex visions and histories unfolding around the world and throughout time," says Donica Bettanin, Program Director, Literary Awards.



The original long-listed works (revealed in late 2021), today's finalists, and the ultimate winners are all selected by judges comprising acclaimed and award-winning authors, editors, translators, and critics, convened in panels whose diversity, in various senses, is vividly reflected in the finalists they have chosen. Finalists hail from 25 states as well as China, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. The 10 titles for two translation prizes represent eight languages, capturing stories from 10 different countries. Two-thirds of finalists (authors and translators) are women and nonbinary writers, and half are writers of color. In part as a result of judges' intimate knowledge of the field, and familiarity with voices who have yet to receive widespread exposure, almost half of finalists' works are published by independent and university presses.

Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf, PEN America Senior Director of Literary Programs, said, "We consider, with intention, geography; genre; style; cultural, gender, racial, and sexual identity; and representation of writers at various points in their career trajectories, as central to how we convene judging panels. It's then up to our judges to select and uplift the most vital work by their contemporaries - and we're thrilled by the stunning writing and vast spectrum of visions they've brought into these selective lists."

Founded in 1963, the PEN America Literary Awards ceremony has evolved from an auditorium event for winners and their families into a preeminent gathering of the city's writing and publishing luminaries and passionate book lovers, who unite to celebrate diverse voices and to catapult new writers to prominence. The ceremony encompasses winner announcements, live music, dramatic readings from selected award-winning works, and a moving In Memoriam segment, which recognizes the literary greats lost over the last year. Across the event, $350,000 in awards will be granted to writers and translators.

Book Awards Finalists List

PEN/Jean Stein Book Award ($75,000)

Judges: Sarah Shun-lien Bynum, Angie Cruz, Maurice Manning, Steph Opitz

The President and The Frog, Carolina De Robertis (Knopf)

The Trees: A Novel, Percival Everett (Graywolf Press)

The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation's Neglect of a Deadly Disease, Daisy HernÃ¡ndez (Tin House Books)

Milk Blood Heat, Dantiel W. Moniz (Grove Press)

Harrow, Joy Williams (Knopf)

PEN Open Book Award ($10,000)

Judges: Jaquira DÃ­az, Rigoberto GonzÃ¡lez, Sequoia Nagamatsu, Khadijah Queen

Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts, Rebecca Hall (Simon & Schuster)

Antiman: A Hybrid Memoir, Rajiv Mohabir (Restless Books)

Names for Light: A Family History, Thirii Myo Kyaw Myint (Graywolf Press)

Curb, Divya Victor (Nightboat Books)

White Magic, Elissa Washuta (Tin House Books)

PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize for Debut Short Story Collection ($25,000)

Judges: Ling Ma, Manuel MuÃ±oz, Oscar Villalon

Skinship: Stories, Yoon Choi (Knopf)

Eat the Mouth That Feeds You, Carribean Fragoza (City Lights Books)

Milk Blood Heat, Dantiel W. Moniz (Grove Press)

Objects of Desire: Stories, Clare Sestanovich (Knopf)

Give My Love to the Savages: Stories, Chris Stuck (Amistad Press)

PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel ($10,000)

Judges: Zeyn Joukhadar, TÃ©a Obreht, Daniel Torday

Burnt Sugar, Avni Doshi (The Overlook Press)

Dear Miss Metropolitan: A Novel, Carolyn Ferrell (Henry Holt & Company)

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois: A Novel, HonorÃ©e Fanonne Jeffers (Harper)

Detransition, Baby: A Novel, Torrey Peters (One World)

The Five Wounds: A Novel, Kirstin Valdez Quade (W.W. Norton & Company)

PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay ($15,000)

Judges: Jason DeParle, Hua Hsu, Marilynne Robinson

A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, Hanif Abdurraqib (Random House)

Homo Irrealis: Essays, AndrÃ© Aciman (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Black Paper: Writing in a Dark Time, Teju Cole (University of Chicago Press)

These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett (Harper)

Graceland, at Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache from the American South, Margaret Renkl (Milkweed Editions)

PEN/Voelcker Award for Poetry Collection ($5,000)

Judges: Lillian-Yvonne Bertram, Lia Purpura, Safiya Sinclair

Yellow Rain: Poems, Mai Der Vang (Graywolf Press)

Sho, Douglas Kearney (Wave Books)

Heard-Hoard, Atsuro Riley (University of Chicago Press)

frank: sonnets, Diane Seuss (Graywolf Press)

Mutiny, Phillip B. Williams (Penguin Books)

PEN Award for Poetry in Translation ($3,000)

Judges: Caro Carter, Michael Favala Goldman, Parisa Saranj

Exhausted on the Cross, Najwan Darwish (New York Review Books)

Translated from the Arabic by Kareem James Abu-Zeid

Everything I Don't Know, Jerzy Ficowski (World Poetry Books)

Translated from the Polish by Jennifer Grotz and Piotr Sommer

I Name Him Me: Selected Poems of Ma Yan, Ma Yan (Ugly Duckling Presse)

Translated from the Chinese by Stephen Nashef

Outgoing Vessel, Ursula AndkjÃ¦r Olsen (Action Books)

Translated from the Danish by Katrine Ã˜gaard Jensen

Ova Completa, Susana ThÃ©non (Ugly Duckling Presse)

Translated from Spanish by Rebekah Smith

PEN Translation Prize ($3,000)

Judges: Almiro Andrade, Mayada Ibrahim, Barbara Ofosu-Somuah, Sharon E. Rhodes

FEM, Magda CÃ¢rneci (Deep Vellum)

Translated from the Romanian by Sean Cotter

New Year, Juli Zeh (World Editions)

Translated from the German by Alta L. Price

Migratory Birds, Mariana Oliver (Transit Books)

Translated from the Spanish by Julia Sanches

The Last One: A Novel, Fatima Daas (Other Press)

Translated from the French by Lara Vergnaud

Kaya Days: A Novel, Carl de Souza (Two Line Press)

Translated from the French by Jeffrey Zuckerman

PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award ($10,000)

Judges: Jonathan Safran Foer, Michele Harper, Lauren Redniss

The Memory Thief: And the Secrets Behind What We Remember - A Medical Mystery, Lauren Aguirre (Pegasus Books)

The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (Bold Type Books)

Fox & I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven (Spiegel & Grau)

Believers: Making a Life at the End of the World, Lisa Wells (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Life's Edge: The Search for What It Means to Be Alive, Carl Zimmer (Dutton Books)

PEN/Jacqueline Bograd Weld Award for Biography ($5,000)

Judges: Luke Dittrich, Paul Golob, Imani Perry

The Invention of Miracles: Language, Power, and Alexander Graham Bell's Quest to End Deafness, Katie Booth (Simon & Schuster)

All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler, Rebecca Donner (Little Brown and Company)

Albert and the Whale: Albrecht DÃ¼rer and How Art Imagines Our World , Phillip Hoare (Pegasus Books)

The Gambler Wife: A True Story of Love, Risk, and the Woman Who Saved Dostoyevsky, Andrew D. Kaufman (Riverhead Books)

Orwell's Roses, Rebecca Solnit (Viking)

PEN/John Kenneth Galbraith Award for Nonfiction ($10,000)

Judges: Emma Copley Eisenberg, Dr. K. Tsianina Lomawaima, Chanel Miller, Dagmawi Woubshet

Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, Andrea Elliott (Random House)

All that She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family's Keepsake, Tiya Miles (Random House)

Halfway Home: Race, Punishment, and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration, Reuben Jonathan Miller (Little Brown and Company)

Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP New York, 1987-1993, Sarah Schulman (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, Clint Smith (Little Brown and Company)