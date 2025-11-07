PBS Unveils 2025 Veterans Day Programming Lineup Including AMERICAN HEART Musical Tribute

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beginning Monday, November 10, PBS will air a special lineup of programs to commemorate Veterans Day with historical explorations, musical tributes, and the annual Veterans Day special. Among the programs is American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute, a musical tribute featuring several Broadway alums and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

“Veterans’ voices are among the most important for us to amplify because they represent our family members, colleagues, friends and communities,” said Sylvia Bugg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming at PBS. “Through our stations and digital platforms, PBS is one of the few places audiences can find dedicated Veterans Day content, not only during this year’s observance, but year-round.”

PBS will premiere SALUTE TO SERVICE 2025: A VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION featuring host Trace Adkins alongside the U.S. Army Field Band on Monday, November 10, 9:00 p.m. ET. The special will include musical performances by opera superstar Angel Blue, jazz vocalist Kurt Elling, and from Adkins himself. The program also shares stories from veterans spanning World War II to the present.

“Veterans Day is about storytelling. When PBS shares veterans’ voices, it reminds the public that our experiences aren’t only military stories, but also American stories,” says Lt. Colonel KATIE Cook, USMCR, who is featured in SALUTE TO SERVICE. “Listening to these stories helps bridge the gap between those who served and the communities we return to, ensuring the lessons and sacrifices of service continue to inspire.”

Directly following at 10:00 p.m. ET, the documentary THE LAST 600 METERS: THE BATTLES OF NAJAF AND FALLUJAH examines two of the deadliest battles of the 2004 Iraq War. Told entirely through the voices and experiences of those who fought, the film highlights the courage and sacrifice of American soldiers in Iraq.

Premiering on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET, AMERICAN HEART IN WWI: A CARNEGIE HALL TRIBUTE is a musical and visual account of America’s involvement in The Great War. Filmed earlier this year at the famed concert hall, the story is told through the lives of real people and framed by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic 1925 novel “The Great Gatsby.”

Bursting with dozens of songs from the period by composers Irving Berlin, James Reese Europe, George M. Cohan and others; rare archival film of American soldiers and WWI figures; historic flags from the period and a narrative rich with twists and turns, AMERICAN HEART captures the voice of a generation set adrift, forever changed and looking for answers.

AMERICAN HEART features Adam Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal), Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton, Chess), Micaela Diamond (Parade), Gracie McGraw (BABE) and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Sunset Boulevard, Evita), conducted by music supervisor and arranger Ian Weinberger (Hamilton, Chess). The concert was created, written and narrated by historian John Monsky and directed for the stage by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

Rounding out the lineup is THE GREAT ESCAPER ON MASTERPIECE, premiering Sunday, Nov. 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The drama tells the true story of Bernard Jordan (Michael Caine) who made global headlines in the summer of 2014. He staged a “great escape” from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings 70th anniversary.

In addition to shows premiering on broadcast, encore presentations of two INDEPENDENT LENS films will stream on PBS.org and the PBS app. Beginning November 6, “Three Chaplains” goes inside the armed forces to see how Muslim chaplains vow to protect the right of every service member to practice their faith freely. On Veterans Day, November 11, “Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen” follows a veteran who uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.

For more information and local broadcast times (check local listings). In addition to broadcast, more content can be found on PBS.org, the PBS app and on this YouTube playlist.

Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt