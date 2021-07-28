PASS OVER To Celebrate First Performance on Broadway with A Post-Show Block Party

PASS OVER announced today it will hold a block party on West 52nd Street in celebration of its first preview, and the first performance of a play on Broadway since March 2020, on Wednesday August 4 outside of the August Wilson Theatre (245 W 52nd Street, New York, NY).

West 52nd Street between 8th Avenue and Broadway will be closed to traffic on Wednesday August 4 from 8pm - 11pm. After the performance ends, audiences will be able to exit the theatre and enjoy music provided by S.N.O.B. (DJ Duggz, DJ Ari Grooves and Emily McGill) as well as special to-go menus available for purchase from local vendors including Haswell Green's, Victor's Café and M Social Hotel on the block outside the theatre.

This event is free for all and open to the public.

The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's acclaimed, award-winning play Pass Over, directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor ("Daddy," Heroes of the Fourth Turning) will begin performances Wednesday August 4th, 2021, with opening night scheduled for Sunday September 12, 2021.

PASS OVER is Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's "masterful" (Afira Akbar, The Guardian) new play, drawing inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus story, placed on a city street corner. Moses and Kitch stand around - talking shit, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy over its 85 minutes, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out.

PASS OVER will feature the full original cast from the Lincoln Center Theater production: Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill (Superior Donuts, "Elementary"), Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood (Pipeline, BLKS) in his Broadway debut, and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda, 4000 Miles). Pass Over will also mark the Broadway debuts of both Nwandu and Taymor.

The production reunites the full design team from the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production, with set design by Wilson Chin (Cost of Living, Wild Goose Dreams), costume design by Sarafina Bush (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, Heroes of the Fourth Turning), lighting design by Marcus Doshi (Linda Vista) and sound design by Obie and Grammy Award winner Justin Ellington (Pipeline, Heroes of the Fourth Turning). Casting is by Erica A. Hart, Camille Hickman and Daniel Swee.

PASS OVER will be produced on Broadway by Matt Ross, Jujamcyn Theaters, Lincoln Center Theater, Concord Theatricals, Renee Montgomery, Blair Underwood, Madeleine Foster Bersin, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Cornice Productions, Madison Wells Live, Shelly Mitchell, Tyler Mount & Maddie Reese, Olympus Theatricals & Firemused Productions, Sierra Lancaster, Vasthy Mompoint, Ayanna Prescod, Nina Marie Ward and Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu.

The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 (Andre Bishop, Producing Artistic Director/Evan Cabnet, Artistic Director LCT3) New York premiere of Pass Over opened at the Claire Tow Theater where it had an acclaimed, sold-out, and extended run and received the 2019 Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. The world premiere was produced and presented at Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Anna D. Shapiro, Artistic Director and David Schmitz, Managing Director). A filmed version of Taymor's Jeff Award-winning Steppenwolf production, directed by Spike Lee, premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and at SXSW.

Tickets for Pass Over begin at $39 and are on sale through Sunday October 10, 2021. Tickets are available to purchase through SeatGeek.com.

Information regarding tickets for Lincoln Center Theater Members and LincTix is available at LCT.org/PassOver.

Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine will be required for entry. Guests under the age of 16 who are unvaccinated and those guests who are unvaccinated due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time in order to enter the venue. Additional information on the vaccination requirement and safety protocols may be found at www.jujamcyn.com/pass-over-faqs/.

The performance schedule for Pass Over is as follows:

August 4th through September 5th:

Tuesday at 8pm; Wednesday at 2pm & 8pm; Thursday at 8pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. *Exceptions: there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday August 4th or Wednesday August 11th.

Beginning September 7th:

Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesday at 2pm & 7pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. *Exceptions: there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday September 29th. There will be an added performance on Thursday September 30th at 2pm. The curtain time for the opening night performance on Sunday September 12 will be announced at a later date.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

WWW.PASSOVERBROADWAY.COM