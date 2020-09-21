Original UK SIX Queens Will Reunite for Live Concert in October

The reunion will star Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Grace Mouat, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Millie O’Connell, and Natalie Paris.

On October 10, Bethnal Green will fill with fans of Six! The seven original queens of Six will reunite for an epic evening of empowering pop music in a unique intimate venue. Performing together for the first time since their reign as the original West End queens of SIX: The Musical, these women are close friends on stage and off, with a sound to prove it. Expect solos with insane vocal stylings, banging group tunes, and some exciting surprises for fans that have seen them on stage before.

"We are beyond thrilled and excited to be back together again with our reunion show... and with an actual LIVE audience! We cannot wait to belt out some of our favourite girl power anthems and bring our fans an epic show they will never forget," said the seven ladies.

The reunion will star Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Grace Mouat, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Millie O'Connell, and Natalie Paris.

The venue (Oval Space) is spacious and well-ventilated and has been entirely reimagined for seated music and theatre performances, operating at greatly reduced capacity. Audiences can expect straightforward safety measures that help them have an amazing experience while keeping themselves safe.

Tickets are available for in-person attendance and to watch via livestream. For additional information, visit: https://thespie.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You