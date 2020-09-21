Original UK SIX Queens Will Reunite for Live Concert in October
The reunion will star Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Grace Mouat, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Millie O’Connell, and Natalie Paris.
On October 10, Bethnal Green will fill with fans of Six! The seven original queens of Six will reunite for an epic evening of empowering pop music in a unique intimate venue. Performing together for the first time since their reign as the original West End queens of SIX: The Musical, these women are close friends on stage and off, with a sound to prove it. Expect solos with insane vocal stylings, banging group tunes, and some exciting surprises for fans that have seen them on stage before.
"We are beyond thrilled and excited to be back together again with our reunion show... and with an actual LIVE audience! We cannot wait to belt out some of our favourite girl power anthems and bring our fans an epic show they will never forget," said the seven ladies.
The reunion will star Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Grace Mouat, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Millie O'Connell, and Natalie Paris.
The venue (Oval Space) is spacious and well-ventilated and has been entirely reimagined for seated music and theatre performances, operating at greatly reduced capacity. Audiences can expect straightforward safety measures that help them have an amazing experience while keeping themselves safe.
Tickets are available for in-person attendance and to watch via livestream. For additional information, visit: https://thespie.com
More Hot Stories For You
-
Up on the Marquee: THE MUSIC MAN Prepares for Broadway's Return at the Winter Garden Theater
Broadway just got a little bit brighter! The marquee for The Music Man is now up at the Winter Garden Theatre. Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy A...
10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Looking for something fun to do? Get up and dance with these tutorials from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray ...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Astonishing Act 1 Finales
The greatest creators of Broadway musicals know how best to wrap up an Act- in a major way. Some of the most hummable, memorable tunes in the musical ...
City Center Announces Upcoming Encores! Productions of THE LIFE, THE TAP DANCE KID and More
New York City Center President & CEO Arlene Shuler today announced the musical productions in development as part of the next chapter of the longstand...
VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 8 Announced TONIGHT!
This week the judges will review the top 8 performers and provide feedback for them to use in their next performances which will be voted on by the pu...
Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Goes Virtual Today
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction goes online for the first time today, Sunday, September 20, 2020. ...