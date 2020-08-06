Original Cast Recording of A KILLER PARTY With Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Alex Newell & More to be Released

A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL will be released on Friday, August 21st.

Broadway Records announced today the release of the original cast recording of A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical will be available digitally on Friday, August 21st. With music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Nathan Tysen, the album includes all songs from the new hilarious, remotely-recorded musical with an all-star cast of Broadway's best. Produced by Howland and Billy Jay Stein, both Grammy Award-winners for their work on Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, the album will be available everywhere digital music is sold, to coincide with the final episodes of the series.

The first three episodes of A Killer Party premiered August 5, 2020 and the fully-produced (from home!) 9-episode musical is now available for purchase for a one-time price of $12.99 via AKillerPartyMusical.com. The full cast of A Killer Party includes theater favorites Jessica Keenan Wynn, Michael James Scott, Krystina Alabado, Carolee Carmello, Drew Gehling, Jackie Burns, Laura Osnes, Jarrod Spector, Alex Newell, Miguel Cervantes, and Jeremy Jordan.

The Original Cast Recording of A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical includes 20 tracks, all original songs recorded by the musical's stars in their own homes. A full track list (without spoilers!) is below:

1. SLEUTH IN DULUTH - Detective Case

2. A KILLER PARTY - Varthur & Guests

3. TODAY'S DETECTIVE - Justine & Ensemble

4. STUCK - George, Vivika, Lily, Cameron, Shea, & Clarke

5. BOOM! SHOUT! THE LIGHTS WENT OUT - Justine & Clarke

6. CIRCUS ON THE SEA - Shea & Ensemble

7. BREATHE - Cameron

8. SONGUS INTERRUPTUS - Lily & Vivika

9. LIVE OUT LOUD - Joan

10. BOOM! SHOUT! REPRISE! - Detective Case & Justine

11. WAIT FOR MY CUE - Vivika

12. NEVER MISS MY MARK - Vivika & George

13. I DID IT FOR YOU - Vivika & George

14. BIG CAT - Jeremy & Cameron

15. HANDS OUT! - Justine, Lily, Suspects & Ensemble

16. SHIPLOAD OF FOOLS Shea & Company

17. PROCESS OF ELIMINATION - Justine & Ensemble

18. A KILLER PARTY (REPRISE) - Company

19. SLEUTH IN DULUTH (REPRISE) - Detective Case & Justine

20. REQUIEM FOR AN A-HOLE (BONUS TRACK) - Clarke & Ensemble

Each episode of A Killer Party: Murder Mystery Musical is approximately 6-8 minutes in length; the first three episodes are now available, and three new episodes will debut Wednesday, August 12 and Wednesday, August 19. With over 80 minutes of content, plus bonus behind-the-scenes footage including bloopers, cut material, interviews with cast, and more, A Killer Party hopes to satiate the masses until Broadway returns.

When Varthur McArthur, the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth, invites his troupe of disgruntled actors and collaborators to the first read of an "immersive murder mystery dinner party," no one knew that he would be the victim. Or did they? Enter eager, determined, and untested Detective Case. After sequestering the guests into separate rooms (because, you know, social-distancing), she gets down to finding out whodunnit, uncovering secret affairs, life-long grudges, backstage drama, and a lot of musical theater song and dance. Sifting through lies and red herrings and a truly baffling murder mystery script left by the deceased, Case vows to find the truth and secure her future as a great detective.

