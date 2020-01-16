Opportunities On and Off Stage in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 1/16

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/16/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Auditions: Auditions for "Company"

AUDITION NOTICE - "COMPANY" Lamplighters Community Theatre 5915 Severin Drive La Mesa, CA 91940 ***AUDITIONS WILL BE IN THE THEATRE*** RSVP and sign up for a time slot at: https://forms.gle/j4UWiH4mQijwdBXt6 "Company" Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Book by George Furth Produced by Nicole Ashley Thomas Directed by David Guthrie Musical Direction by Jerrica Stone Choreographed by Marc Caro ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Production

ABOUT Dallas Theater Center One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs to an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, DTC is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, and at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater. DTC is one of only two theaters in Texas that is a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Director

JOB TITLE: Marketing Director Job Type: Full Time 40+ hrs/ week, some evening and weekend availability required. Full health and benefits eligible. Serenbe Playhouse, a programming division of the Serenbe Institute for Art, Culture, & the Environment, seeks a highly motivated full-time Marketing Director with excellent organizational, communication and logistical skills to join our team at an exciting time of accomplishment and growth. The Marketing Director is collaborative, creative, an... (more)

Full Time Jobs: PURCHASING ASSOCIATE Gifts + Special Projects

THE OPPORTUNITY: Creative Goods is a dynamic full service merchandising company based in NYC with a bold vision for the entertainment space. Our experienced team of industry professionals works to establish partnerships that are built on trust, allowing us to better serve our clients through clear communication, a streamlined workflow, and creative product that captures the imagination. THE ROLE: Reporting to the Purchasing Manager with a dotted line to the Account Director, the Purchasing ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Controller

The Public Theater seeks a Controller who is responsible for ensuring effective and timely financial, tax and accounting practices for the entire organization. Oversees and implements financial management systems and internal control procedures in accordance with GAAP principles for nonprofit organizations. Implements and maintains cost control policies and compliance with the requirements of private grants, as well as government contracts, rules and regulations. Supervises Staff Accountant and... (more)

Full-Tme Position: ASSOCIATE MEDIA PLANNER

ASSOCIATE MEDIA PLANNER REPORTS TO: MEDIA MANAGER THE OPPORTUNITY: RPM is a dynamic, full-service ad agency with a bold vision for the live entertainment space. Our team of experienced industry professionals aims to create a trust-filled partnership with clients, focusing on clear communication, streamlined workflow and creative that captures the imagination. We are looking to expand our team with people who share this passion for the new and uncharted. Clients include the Broadway shows Ham... (more)

Temporary Position: PAID SEARCH SPECIALIST

PAID SEARCH SPECIALIST THE OPPORTUNITY: RPM is a dynamic, full-service ad agency with a bold vision for the live entertainment space. Our team of experienced industry professionals aims to create a trust-filled partnership with clients, focusing on clear communication, streamlined workflow and creative that captures the imagination. We are looking to expand our team with people who share this passion for the new and uncharted. Clients include the Broadway shows Hamilton, Chicago, Waitress, Mo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Box Office Manager

POSITION TITLE - BOX OFFICE MANAGER DEPARTMENT: MARKETING REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS STATEMENT OF POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES: The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey seeks a Box Office Manager with excellent leadership, organizational and customer service skills. RESPONSIBILITIES: • Supervise/manage patron services staff and two assistant managers/house managers • Serve as point person for all box office operations • Managing subscription, single ticket... (more)

Internships: SUMMER APPRENTICESHIPS| Sonoma, CA ( Music, Tech, Costume, Stage Management)

Transcendence Theatre Company's apprentice/internship program offers a unique opportunity for individuals to gain practical experience in wine country's premiere not-for-profit theater. Internships and Apprenticeships are offered in a variety of departments, from the creative to the administrative, and interns and apprentices are encouraged to explore beyond their department to learn more about how the theater functions as a whole. The internship/ apprenticeship program aims to provide ind... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Managing Director

The Managing Director will work with Raven's Artistic Director Cody Estle to lead its artists, Board of Directors, donors, and staff in realizing the theatre's artistic potential and ensuring its place in the Chicago theatre community. The position reports directly to the Board of Directors and is reviewed annually. Raven owns its space in the Edgewater neighborhood on the northside of Chicago. The building houses two stages as well as office and storage space. The theatre has five full-ti... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Temporary Special Events Gala Assistant

The Special Events Team at The Public Theater is looking for an enthusiastic and detail oriented candidate to help support The Public's Annual Gala! This role will assist the department with daily tasks in preparation for the event, including building invite lists and sending invitations, processing RSVPs and donations, and communicating with donors over email and phone. Reporting to the Director, Special Events this role will have the opportunity to experience and support the fundraising, even... (more)

: Volunteer Ushers Needed for Dance Show 1/9-1/11!

Volunteer ushers wanted for Gibney dance performances from 1/9-1/11!: THOMAS F. DEFRANTZ/SLIPPAGE SOUNDZ AT THE BACK OF MY HEAD https://gibneydance.org/event/thomas-f-defrantz-slippage-soundz-at-the-back-of-my-head/2020-01-09/ THURSDAY & FRIDAY, 6:00 PM SATURDAY, 8:00 PM BROTHER(HOOD) DANCE! AFRO/SOLO/MAN https://gibneydance.org/event/brotherhood-dance-presents-afro-solo-man/2020-01-09/ THURSDAY & FRIDAY, 8:00 PM SATURDAY, 6:00 PM We ask ushers to arrive one hour before th... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant to the Associate Artistic Director/Director of Public Theater Productions

The Public Theater is seeking a highly organized and motivated assistant to provide general administrative support to the Associate Artistic Director and thrive in a fast-paced work environment. Excellent attention to detail and follow-thru a must. Positive attitude, excellent multi-tasking and problem-solving skills also a must. This position reports to the Associate Artistic Director/Director of Public Theater Productions. The Public Theater is theater of, by, and for all people. The Pu... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Manager, Special Events & Individual Giving

Development Manager, Special Events & Individual Giving Brooklyn Youth Chorus (BYC) seeks a full-time Development Manager, Special Events & Individual Giving to join its development team during a time of significant growth and excitement in the organization's 28-year history. The Special Events & Individual Giving manager is part of a three-person department that is responsible for raising $1.5 million+ in annual support from a variety of funding sources. This position reports to and works ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Managing Director

The Hangar Theatre seeks a creative thinker with solid fundraising and financial skills to work in partnership with the Artistic Director and Board of Trustees to guide and grow the nonprofit theatre and its vision. Location: Ithaca, NY 14850 Posted on: January 2, 2020 Position type: Full time Required education: Bachelor's Degree required. Master's Degree preferred. Or equivalent professional experience. Minimum Experience: Five (5) years of nonprofit managerial experience in both HR and... (more)

: Vineyard Arts Project Artist-in-Residence Open Call

Vineyard Arts Project (VAP) is an incubator for the creation of new work in dance and theatre. An artist residency located on the beautiful island of Martha's Vineyard, VAP provides visiting artists with the necessary time and rehearsal space, allowing them to focus solely on the development of their new work. Applications are open Jan 1 - Feb 15, 2020 for the 2020 Season. Selected 2020 artists-in-residence will be notified in late March. AVAILABLE RESIDENCY DATES: Please confirm that yo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Manager

Bay Street Theater (BST) in Sag Harbor, NY seeks a General Manager. This full-time salaried position is a high level leadership position who works closely with the Executive Director and Artistic Director in managing, steering and shaping the company in a time of exciting growth. The General Manager is responsible for contracts, bookings, financials, HR and facilities oversight and oversees multiple departments within the organization. This position requires an energetic professional who doe... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Traveling Robotics/Automation Technician

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!,DreamWorks Trolls The Experience and Jurassic World LiveTour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents.... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Musical Theatre Masterclass with Rick Edinger

Musical Theatre Masterclass with Carnegie Mellon's Rick Edinger January 12 - 12:00 - 4:00 PM Spend an afternoon working with master teacher and Carnegie Mellon professor Rick Edinger on: - Making bold choices with your characters - Analyzing a score to inform your choices - Utilizing your body as your instrument - Crafting your perfect audition book - Understanding the college audition process Produced by Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute Hosted by The Biz Academy of Musical The... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: MADC's Free Collective Thread Residency

MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) is elated to announce its second annual free Collective Thread Residency for women/womyn identifying dancers & choreographers of color ages 25+ on Sunday, February 9, 16, 23, & March 1, 2020 10 AM-4 PM at Downtown Art, 70 E 4th Street, 10003. The participating artists will perform in the fifth annual Collective Thread Dance Festival on March 7, 2020 3 PM at Downtown Art. The residency is an incubator for women/womyn identifying women/womyn identifying artists of ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: ISO Music Director

ISO Musical Director/Rehearsal Pianist Join our creative team for the first musical of our 2020 season, Pippin! This position is responsible for music instruction of the cast and music during rehearsals. The candidate should be available to attend most rehearsals, which are held 3 nights per week starting at 7pm starting the last week in January and all performances on weekends from April 18- May 3. For performances, recorded tracks will be leveraged. This is a PAID position, stipend is ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Box Office Assistant - Strand Theatre

The historic Strand Theatre is seeking a new member of the box office team! As a box office team member, your focus is to assist the Box Office Manager in ensuring a hospitable, smooth and efficient operation while delivering excellent customer service to patrons of the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. This role is highly visible and interacts daily with sponsors, vendors, patrons, and renters. You and must lead by example at all times in - Providing the highest level of customer se... (more)

: AFFORDABLE self tape service in brooklyn

Hi everyone, In the spirit of pilot season, I am offering a self tape service at my home in Brooklyn off the Parkside stop of the Q. Sliding scale flat rate starting at around 30 bux. No page limit. No one, not no one will be turned away for lack of funds! If you don't have the liquid when you get an audition, pay me on Friday. If you don't have it Friday, that's between you and Jesus. My taping style is very hands off. Having done hundreds, if not over a thousand tapes tapes in my life... (more)

: Musical Director

DESCRIPTION: Broadway Arts Lab Company is seeking a dynamic Musical Director. BALCO is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational theatre program, dedicated to providing professional and elite level performing arts experiences to young people, ages 6 years and up. BALCO values kindness, family, integrity, accountability, and the transformative power of theatre. We are searching for the next addition to our creative team. Seeking a confident, fun-loving Musical Director who is passionate a... (more)





