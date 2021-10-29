The Al Hirschfeld Foundation is presenting its latest online exhibition, "Hirschfeld's New Season," now live at AlHirschfeldFoundation.org/exhibitions through December 6. With a new season of the arts finally happening and audiences back in theaters, concert halls and museums, the exhibition explores how Al Hirschfeld viewed a new season. What did he draw, and what does it tell us about that season? For more than sixty years, Hirschfeld showed us the people and the productions we should look for as the season unfolded. "Hirschfeld's New Season" features Hirschfeld's reflections of legendary artists including Julie Andrews, Leonard Bernstein, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Whoopi Goldberg, Katherine Hepburn, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Maggie Smith and more.

"Starting in 1977, the New York Times gave Al Hirschfeld the opportunity to bring all his interests together in busy composites of the personalities that held the most promise in the new season," says David Leopold, Creative Director of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation and curator of the new online exhibition. "Ten times over twelve years, Hirschfeld produced the faces of the new season as the cover of special sections for the paper that covered, theater, film, dance, television, music and the visual arts. These drawings alone told readers that a new season was about to start, and like his theater drawings, it made viewers as knowledgeable about what was going on as any expert."

Go behind the lines of Hirschfeld's art with "The Hirschfeld Century Podcast," nominated as "Best NYC podcast" by the 2020 Apple Awards. A special episode focusing "Hirschfeld's New Season" will be available starting November 3 from AlHirschfeldFoundation.org/podcasts, iTunes and other popular podcast sites.