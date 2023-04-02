Olivier Awards 2023: See All Award Winners!
My Neighbour Totoro took home six awards.
The biggest night in theatre, the Olivier Awards, was celebrated at the Royal Albert Hall on 2 April
Hosted by renowned stage and screen actor Hannah Waddingham, a three-time Olivier Award nominee herself, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre, and are Britain's most prestigious stage honours.
Here are this year's award winners!
Cunard Best Revival
Winner: A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Nominations:
The Crucible, National Theatre
GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre
Jerusalem, Apollo Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner: Will Keen for Patriots, Almeida Theatre
Nominations:
Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh & Kaine Lawrence for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre
Elliot Levey for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre
David Moorst for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
Sule Rimi for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner: Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Nominations:
Rose Ayling-Ellis for As You Like It, @sohoplace
Pamela Nomvete for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
Caroline Quentin for Jack Absolute Flies Again, National Theatre
Sharon Small for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre
Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design
Winner: Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Nominations:
Miriam Buether for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
Ben Stones for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Mark Walters for Jack And The Beanstalk, The London Palladium
Best Costume Design
Winner: Kimie Nakono for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Nominations:
Frankie Bradshaw for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre
Hugh Durrant for Jack & The Beanstalk, London Palladium
Jean Paul Gaultier for Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show, Roundhouse
Best Actress
Winner: Jodie Comer for Prima Facie
Nominations:
Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Janet McTeer for Phaedra, National Theatre
Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green, National Theatre
Best Actor
Winner: Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Nominations:
Tom Hollander for Patriots, Almeida Theatre
Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
David Tennant for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre
Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Winner: William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre
Nominations:
Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in Tosca by English National Opera at London Coliseum
Antony McDonald for his design of Alcina at Royal Opera House
TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production
Winner: Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
Nominations:
Least Like The Other by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
Peter Grimes by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
Sibyl at Barbican Theatre
Delta Airlines Best New Play
Winner: Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
Nominations:
For Black Boys Who have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, The Royal Court Downstairs
Patriots, Almeida Theatre
To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
Winner: Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Nominations:
Rebecca Frecknall for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Robert Hastie for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Justin Martin for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
Bartlett Sher for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
Winner: The P Word, Bush Theatre
Nominations:
Age Is A Feeling, Soho Theatre
Blackout Songs, Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
Paradise Now!, Bush Theatre
Two Palestinians Go Dogging, Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre
Noël Coward Award For Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
Winner: My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Nominations:
Jack & The Beanstalk, London Palladium
My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?), Garrick Theatre and Ambassadors Theatre
One Woman Show, Ambassadors Theatre
Best Family Show
Winner: Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show, Southbank Centre
Nominations:
Blippi The Musical, Apollo Theatre
Midsummer Mechanicals, Shakespeare's Globe
The Smartest Giant In Town, St Martin's Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Winner: Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler's Wells
Nominations:
Manuel Liñán for his choreography of ¡VIVA! at Sadler's Wells
Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of Ruination by Lost Dog at Royal Opera House
Catrina Nisbett for her performance in Family Honour by Spoken Movement at Sadler's Wells
Best New Dance Production
Winner: Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)
Nominations:
Light Of Passage by Crystal Pite for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House
Pasionaria by La Veronal at Sadler's Wells
Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room, And The Hidden Floor) by Peeping Tom at Barbican Theatre
Magic Radio Best Musical Revival
Winner: Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic
Nominations:
My Fair Lady, London Coliseum
Sister Act, Eventim Apollo
South Pacific, Sadler's Wells
Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
Winner: Richard Hawley & Tom Deering for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Nominations:
David Jazbek, Jamshied Sharifi & Andrea Grody for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
Joe Hisaishi & Will Stuart for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Daniel Kluger & Nathan Koci for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic
Gillian Lynne Award For Best Theatre Choreographer
Winner: Matt Cole for Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park
Nominations:
Lynne Page for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Kate Prince for Sylvia, The Old Vic
Basil Twist for puppetry direction in My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
White Light Award for Best Lighting Design
Winner: Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Nominations:
Natasha Chivers for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
Lee Curran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Tim Lutkin for The Crucible, National Theatre
d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design
Winner: Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Nominations:
Bobby Aitken for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Drew Levy for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Ben & Max Ringham for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Winner: Beverley Knight for Sylvia, The Old Vic
Nominations:
Maimuna Memon for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Liza Sadovy for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic
Marisha Wallace for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Winner: Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
Nominations:
Sharif Afifi for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
Peter Polycarpou for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
Clive Rowe for Sister Act, Eventim Apollo
Best Actor in a Musical
Winner: Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic
Nominations:
Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
Julian Ovenden for South Pacific, Sadler's Wells
Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Winner: Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
Nominations:
Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic
Miri Mesika for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
Faith Omole for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Mastercard Best New Musical
Winner: Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Nominations:
The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
Sylvia, The Old Vic
Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
As previously announced, Dame Arlene Phillips has been awarded this year's Special Award, and Sir Derek Jacobi received the Lifetime Achievement Award.