Olivier Awards 2023: See All Award Winners!

The biggest night in theatre, the Olivier Awards, was celebrated at the Royal Albert Hall on 2 April

Hosted by renowned stage and screen actor Hannah Waddingham, a three-time Olivier Award nominee herself, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre, and are Britain's most prestigious stage honours.

Here are this year's award winners!

Cunard Best Revival

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Winner: A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Nominations:

The Crucible, National Theatre

GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre

Jerusalem, Apollo Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Will Keen for Patriots, Almeida Theatre

Nominations:

Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh & Kaine Lawrence for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

Elliot Levey for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre

David Moorst for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Sule Rimi for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Winner: Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Nominations:

Rose Ayling-Ellis for As You Like It, @sohoplace

Pamela Nomvete for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Caroline Quentin for Jack Absolute Flies Again, National Theatre

Sharon Small for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Winner: Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Nominations:

Miriam Buether for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Ben Stones for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Mark Walters for Jack And The Beanstalk, The London Palladium

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Best Costume Design

Winner: Kimie Nakono for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Nominations:

Frankie Bradshaw for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre

Hugh Durrant for Jack & The Beanstalk, London Palladium

Jean Paul Gaultier for Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show, Roundhouse

Best Actress

Winner: Jodie Comer for Prima Facie

Nominations:

Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Janet McTeer for Phaedra, National Theatre

Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green, National Theatre

Best Actor

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Winner: Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Nominations:

Tom Hollander for Patriots, Almeida Theatre

Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

David Tennant for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre

Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Winner: William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre

Nominations:

Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in Tosca by English National Opera at London Coliseum

Antony McDonald for his design of Alcina at Royal Opera House

TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton

Winner: Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Nominations:

Least Like The Other by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

Peter Grimes by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Sibyl at Barbican Theatre

Delta Airlines Best New Play

Winner: Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Nominations:

For Black Boys Who have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, The Royal Court Downstairs

Patriots, Almeida Theatre

To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Winner: Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Nominations:

Rebecca Frecknall for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Robert Hastie for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Justin Martin for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Bartlett Sher for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

Winner: The P Word, Bush Theatre

Nominations:

Age Is A Feeling, Soho Theatre

Blackout Songs, Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

Paradise Now!, Bush Theatre

Two Palestinians Go Dogging, Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

Noël Coward Award For Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Winner: My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Nominations:

Jack & The Beanstalk, London Palladium

My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?), Garrick Theatre and Ambassadors Theatre

One Woman Show, Ambassadors Theatre

Best Family Show

Winner: Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show, Southbank Centre

Nominations:

Blippi The Musical, Apollo Theatre

Midsummer Mechanicals, Shakespeare's Globe

The Smartest Giant In Town, St Martin's Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Winner: Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler's Wells

Nominations:

Manuel Liñán for his choreography of ¡VIVA! at Sadler's Wells

Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of Ruination by Lost Dog at Royal Opera House

Catrina Nisbett for her performance in Family Honour by Spoken Movement at Sadler's Wells

Best New Dance Production

Winner: Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)

Nominations:

Light Of Passage by Crystal Pite for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House

Pasionaria by La Veronal at Sadler's Wells

Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room, And The Hidden Floor) by Peeping Tom at Barbican Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Winner: Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic

Nominations:

My Fair Lady, London Coliseum

Sister Act, Eventim Apollo

South Pacific, Sadler's Wells

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

Winner: Richard Hawley & Tom Deering for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Nominations:

David Jazbek, Jamshied Sharifi & Andrea Grody for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Joe Hisaishi & Will Stuart for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Daniel Kluger & Nathan Koci for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic

Gillian Lynne Award For Best Theatre Choreographer

Winner: Matt Cole for Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park

Nominations:

Lynne Page for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Kate Prince for Sylvia, The Old Vic

Basil Twist for puppetry direction in My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Winner: Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Nominations:

Natasha Chivers for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Lee Curran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Tim Lutkin for The Crucible, National Theatre

d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design

Winner: Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Nominations:

Bobby Aitken for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Drew Levy for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

Ben & Max Ringham for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Winner: Beverley Knight for Sylvia, The Old Vic

Nominations:

Maimuna Memon for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Liza Sadovy for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic

Marisha Wallace for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Winner: Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

Nominations:

Sharif Afifi for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Peter Polycarpou for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Clive Rowe for Sister Act, Eventim Apollo

Best Actor in a Musical

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Nominations:

Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Julian Ovenden for South Pacific, Sadler's Wells

Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Winner: Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

Nominations:

Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic

Miri Mesika for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Faith Omole for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Mastercard Best New Musical

Winner: Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Nominations:

The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Sylvia, The Old Vic

Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

As previously announced, Dame Arlene Phillips has been awarded this year's Special Award, and Sir Derek Jacobi received the Lifetime Achievement Award.