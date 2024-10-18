Olivia Newton-John Duets With Jane Lynch on Reimagined Holiday Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The angelic voice of Olivia Newton-John is the gift that keeps giving. This holiday season is sure to be filled with joy, love, and light with the release of “Angels in the Snow,” a new album featuring reimagined Christmas recordings by the four-time GRAMMY®-winner. The new collection will be released on vinyl, CD, and to all streaming services on November 22, 2024, on Green Hill Productions (part of Sun Label Group), a subsidiary of Primary Wave.

Through the years, the late singer recorded numerous classic and contemporary holiday songs for various projects. This album features some of Olivia’s favorites that have been reimagined with new audio and arrangements to bring joy and her unique voice to your holidays. In addition, it features an updated version of “O Come All Ye Faithful” featuring Jane Lynch, and additional duets with dear friends, John Travolta (“White Christmas”) and Michael McDonald (“All Through the Night”). The new single, “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” ft. Jane Lynch is out now.

In a chat with Billboard, Lynch shared memories of working on Glee with Olivia, remembering her “the kindest, most glorious, open-hearted” person, and expressing how honored she was to be a part of the new song.

﻿“What a blessing to be able to sing with Olivia on this lovely arrangement of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’,” says Lynch. “And how wonderful that Olivia‘s gorgeous voice will live on to fill our hearts every holiday season!”

To keep Olivia’s holiday legacy thriving, Primary Wave enlisted the talents of renowned, multi-platinum songwriter and producer Sam Hollander. Hollander has written and produced for the likes of Panic! At The Disco, One Direction, Katy Perry, Ringo Starr, and Carole King, among many others.

“I've been a fan of Olivia's since her Totally Hot days—there was something about that record that completely captured her range and depth. Her voice had this rare ability to express emotion in a way that felt both intimate and universal,” says Hollander. “Being asked to work on this project was not just a tribute but a chance to celebrate an artist who profoundly shaped my own creative journey. It's such an honor to help preserve and carry her legacy forward.”

Christmas traditions and music were always very important to Olivia Newton-John. “Each Christmas you spend without someone you cared for is an unusually hard time,” said Olivia Newton-John during a 2021 interview. “But I’ve always found that music has given me strength.”

“On Christmas Eve, my mum would make German cookies and cakes and then we’d sing around the piano. There were live candles on the tree, and my dad would lead us in singing hymns like ‘Silent Night’ or ‘Away in a Manger,’” added Olivia. “Those are some of the happiest memories I have and traditions that I continued when my beautiful daughter Chloe was born.”

We hope that you can continue her tradition and legacy for years to come. So, sit back, get some cookies, cakes and candles and let Olivia be your “Angel in the Snow” this Christmas.

Olivia Newton-John “Angels in the Snow”

1. A Mother's Christmas Wish

2. We Three Kings

3. Christmas On My Radio

4. Underneath The Same Sky

5. Angels In the Snow

6. All Through the Night (featuring Michael McDonald)

7. O Come, All Ye Faithful (featuring Jane Lynch)

8. Silent Night

9. White Christmas (featuring John Travolta)

10. Little Star of Bethlehem