Oak Onaodowan Dedicates His Final GREAT COMET Performance to Charlottesville Victim

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan plays his final performance as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 today, and in light of the tragic events taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia, he has dedicated his final performance to Heather Heyer who was killed when a car drove through the crowd.

Onaodowan announced via a touching tweet:

#HeatherHeyer My last show is in honor of u. I sing 4 u today, I weep 4 u today, on behalf of this nation, I ask to wake up for u today - The Incredible Oak (@OakSmash) August 13, 2017

Created by three-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan will play the role of 'Pierre' through Sunday, August 13. For the performances August 15-20, the role of 'Pierre' will be played by Scott Stangland (IRNE Award winner for 'Pierre' at ART). COMET creator Dave Malloy will return to the role August 22 - September 3. Brittain Ashford will return to the role of 'Sonya' for the performances August 15-September 3.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other. THE GREAT COMET was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical (Josh Groban), Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical (Denée Benton), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Lucas Steele), Outstanding Direction (Rachel Chavkin), Outstanding Original Score (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Book (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Orchestrations (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Choreography (Sam Pinkleton), and Outstanding Costume Design (Paloma Young). THE GREAT COMET received two 2017 Tony Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design (Mimi Lien) and Outstanding Lighting Design (Bradley King).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles