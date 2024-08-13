ONCE UPON A MATTRESS on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Once Upon a Mattress on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Once Upon a Mattress playing on Broadway?

Once Upon a Mattress is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre. It is located at 141 W 44th Street.

How do I get to Once Upon a Mattress on Broadway?

The Hudson Theatre is just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7), 42 Street-Bryant Park or 47-50th Street (B, D, F, M).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Once Upon a Mattress open on Broadway?

Once Upon a Mattress began previews at the Hudson Theatre on July 31, 2024 and opened on August 12, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.

The original production opened at The Phoenix Theatre on May 11, 1959 and ran for 470 performances.

Is Once Upon a Mattress playing outside of New York City?

Following its final Broadway performance on November 30, 2024, the production will head to Los Angeles for a four-week engagement at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre from December 10, 2024 – January 5, 2025.

Before Broadway, this revival played as a part of the New York City Center Encores! 2024 season.

What is Once Upon a Mattress based on?

Once Upon a Mattress is an uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea."

What is Once Upon a Mattress about?

Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses.

Who wrote Once Upon a Mattress?

Once Upon a Mattress features music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. This revival features an adapted book by Amy Sherman-Palladino and is directed by Lear deBessonet.

How long is Once Upon a Mattress?

Once Upon a Mattress is 2 hours and 15 minutes, with one intermission.

What days of the week does Once Upon a Mattress play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Once Upon a Mattress?

Characters in this version of Once Upon a Mattress include: Winnifred the Woebegone, Prince Dauntless, The Wizard, The Jester, Sir Harry, Lady Larken, King Sextimus, and Queen Aggravain.

Who was in the original Broadway revival cast of Once Upon a Mattress?

The revival Broadway cast includes: Sutton Foster, Michael Urie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Daniel Breaker, Will Chase, Nikki Renée Daniels, David Patrick Kelly, Ana Gasteyer, and Kara Lindsay.

The original 1959 production was led by Carol Burnett, who went on to also star in 1964 and 1972 television specials of the musical ( the latter of which also featured a young Bernadette Peters as Lady Larken). The 1996 Broadway revival was led by Sarah Jessica Parker and featured Jane Krakowski as Lady Larken. A 2005 television special saw the retun of Burnett as Queen Aggravain, with Tracey Ullman, Denis O'Hare, Zooey Deschanel, and Matthew Morrison.

The Encores! version featured most of the Broadway cast, with the exceptions of Harriett Harris as Aggravain, Cheyenne Jackson as Sir Harry, J. Harrison Ghee as the Jester, and Francis Jue as the Wizard.

Is the original cast still in Once Upon a Mattress?

Yes. You can still see the full original company in Once Upon a Mattress.

What songs are in Once Upon a Mattress?

Musical numbers in Once Upon a Mattress include:

"Overture" - Orchestra

"Many Moons Ago" - Minstrel

"An Opening For a Princess" - Prince Dauntless, Lady Larken, Ensemble

"In a Little While" - Sir Harry, Lady Larken

"In a Little While (reprise)" - Sir Harry, Lady Larken

"On a Stormy Night" - Minstrel

"Shy" - Princess Winnifred, Knights and Ladies

"Sensitivity" - Queen Aggravain, Wizard

"The Swamps of Home" - Princess Winnifred, Prince Dauntless, Ladies-in-Waiting

"Normandy" - Minstrel, Jester, Larken

"Spanish Panic" - Orchestra, Ensemble

"Song of Love" - Prince Dauntless, Princess Winnifred, Ensemble

"Entr'acte" - Orchestra

"Quiet" - Queen Aggravain, Ensemble

"Goodnight, Sweet Princess" - Prince Dauntless"

Happily Ever After" - Princess Winnifred

"Man to Man Talk" - Prince Dauntless

"Very Soft Shoes" - Jester

"Yesterday I Loved You" - Sir Harry, Lady Larken

"Nightingale Lullaby" - Nightingale of Samarkand

"Finale" - Prince Dauntless, Princess Winnifred, Queen Aggravain, King Sextimus, Ensemble

Does Once Upon a Mattress have a cast recording?

Not yet, but recordigs of the original 1959 production and the 1997 revival are available to stream.

Did Once Upon a Mattress win any awards?

Once Upon a Mattress has not yet been eligible for Tony Awards. Nominations will be announced in Spring 2025. The original production was nominated for two Tony Awards in 1960.

Can I bring my child to Once Upon a Mattress?

Yes! Once Upon a Mattress is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Once Upon a Mattress?

You can get tickets to Once Upon a Mattress and every other Broadway show here.

Does Once Upon a Mattress have a lottery?

Yes! Rush tickets are available for $45 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9:00AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device, and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day. Rush tickets, at $45, are also available in-person at the Hudson Theatre box office when it opens at 10:00AM each morning. Limit 2 per person, and subject to availability at the time the box office opens.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Once Upon a Mattress.