ONCE Tour Will Close Next Week Due to 'Route Changes and Scheduling'

It has been announced that the national tour of Once will close early, after its current stop in Lauderhill, Florida, due to "route changes and scheduling." The run ends on December 22.

The following statement was posted to the show's website:

APEX Touring regrets to announce that the national tour of Once will be closing on December 23, 2019 and the remaining dates are canceled due to route changes and scheduling in the 2020 Season. "We regret that the continuation of the tour was not possible. We are passionate about this show and will be looking for future endeavors with the production," stated William T. Prather, Executive Producer. Tickets that have already been purchased will be refunded directly from the venue and their cancellation policies and procedures will be sent to ticket holders directly as their procedures may vary. If guests purchased tickets through a resale site, they will need to contact them directly for instructions.

Visit the show's official site for more information, at https://oncethemusicaltour.com/.

Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, ONCE tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights... but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance. Emotionally captivating and theatrically breathtaking, ONCE draws you in from the very first note and never lets go. It's an unforgettable story about going for your dreams... not living in fear... and the power of music to connect all of us.

The national tour stars Jack Gerhard and Mariah Lotz.

Featuring all of the magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly," this achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all. A show like that only comes around Once.





