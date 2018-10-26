ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Announces Week Long Fan Celebration, Including Prizes, Special Events, and More

The producers of Once On This Island announced today that in honor of one year on Broadway they will celebrate their fans during the week of October 29. From October 29- November 4, the production will be hosting special events, giving away exclusive prizes, and offering a 2-for-1 deal on tickets. Fans can redeem code: OOTIFB1 on TelechargeOffers.com or at the box office.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS INCLUDE:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 29: TOUR THE ISLAND: Experience an even closer look at our island on Monday, October 29! Before the show, 40 tickets will be distributed for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at our larger than life set. Please find a representative with a clipboard by the Once On This Island painted mural in the lower lobby to retrieve a ticket. Some of our stage managers and cast members will be your guides as they show you how we transformed a Broadway theatre into a colorful Caribbean village.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30: COSTUME SPOOKTACULAR: It's cosplay night! On Tuesday, October 30th, dress up as a character from Once On This Island for a chance to take pictures with the cast after the show. A limited number of golden tickets will be distributed in our lower lobby prior to the performance. If you need help creating a costume, check out our Instagram for inspiration!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2: GIFTS FROM THE GODS: Select fans at the Friday, November 2nd performance will be randomly chosen to win a special Once On This Island prize package. Make sure to visit the Once On This Island branded step-and-repeat in the lower lobby for a chance to win.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 4: CHEERS TO ONE YEAR CELEBRATION: We've made a splash on Broadway, and we couldn't have done it without fans just like you. So now, we dance! Join us at our one-year anniversary party with cast and crew members between performances from 5:15PM - 6:15PM on Sunday, November 4th at Circle in the Square Theatre. Use code OOTI1YEAR at TelechargeOffers.com to purchase performance tickets to either show on November 4th. You must purchase tickets using this code to be admitted into the party.

Once On This Island opened on December 3 at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) to rave reviews.

The new production is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

Darlesia Cearcy (Erzulie), Rodrick Covington (Papa Ge), Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe), Alex Newell (Asaka), are joined by newcomer and Tony Nominee, Hailey Kilgore (Ti Moune) with Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian), Courtnee Carter (Storyteller), Cicily Daniels (Storyteller), Emerson Davis (Little Girl), Tyler Hardwick (Storyteller), Cassondra James (Storyteller), David Jennings (Armand), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Isaac Powell (Daniel), T. Oliver Reid (Storyteller), Anna Uzele (Storyteller), Aurelia Williams (Storyteller), Mia Williamson (Little Girl), and Daniel Yearwood (Storyteller).

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

The creative team also includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Clint Ramos (Costume Design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Designers), Peter Hylenski (Sound Designer), John Bertles/Bash The Trash (Unusual Instruments), Cookie Jordan (Hair/Wig & Makeup Designer), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervisor), Alvin Hough, Jr. (Music Director), David Perlow (Associate Director), Nikki M. James (Assistant Director), Rickey Tripp (Associate Choreographer) and Telsey + Co / Craig Burns, CSA (Casting Agent).

Once On This Island is produced by Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold. Additional producers include Carl Daikeler, Roy Putrino, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Sandi Moran, Caiola Productions, H. Richard Hopper, Diego Kolankowsky, Brian Cromwell Smith, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Judith Manocherian, Kevin Lyle, Jay Alix, Una Jackman, Jeff Wise, Witzend Productions, Jeff Grove, Wishnie-Strasberg, Mark Ferris, Michelle Riley, Marie Stevenson, Silva Theatrical Group, Jesse McKendry, Dr. Mojgan Fajiram, Conor Bagley, Brendan C. Tetro, Invisible Wall Productions, SilverWalport Productions, Tyler Mount, UshkowitzLatimer Productions, Reilly Hickey, The Harbert Family, Keith Cromwell, Red Mountain Theatre Company, 42nd.Club, The Yonnone Family and Island Productions. The associate producers are Kayla Greenspan and Valerie Novakoff.

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You