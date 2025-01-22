OH, MARY, WICKED Movie & More Receive GLAAD Award Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, has announced the nominees of the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In a time of unprecedented challenges for LGBTQ people, LGBTQ stories are the antidote to anti-LGBTQ violence, legislation and disinformation.

GLAAD’s mission to accelerate acceptance and understanding for LGBTQ people through visibility in media stands stronger than ever, with the 36th GLAAD Media Awards spotlighting 303 culture-changing nominees across 33 categories, honoring outstanding fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues in film, television, gaming, publishing, stage productions, music, podcasting, journalism, and more.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremony, which powers GLAAD's work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance and visibility in media all year round, will be held this year in Los Angeles on March 27, 2025.

Notable Nominees

Nominees for Outstanding Broadway Production include Cult of Love by Leslye Headland; Illinoise, by Justin Peck, Jackie Sibblies Drury, and Sufjan Stevens; Lempicka by Carson Kreitzer, Matt Gold, Matt Gould, and Carson Kreitzer; Mother Play by Paula Vogel; and Oh, Mary by Cole Escola.

Wicked and Mean Girls were both nominated for Outstanding Film - Wide Theatrical Release.

The Sex Lives of College Girls and Somebody Somewhere were nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. Agatha All Along and Hazbin Hotel were both nominated for Outstanding New Series.

Real Housewives of New York City and Wayne Brady: The Family Remix were nominated for Outstanding Reality Program. RuPaul's Drag Race was nominated for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Adam Lambert and Elton John were nominated for Outstanding Music Artist.

The 77th Tony Awards and The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade were nominated for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.

NOMINEES FOR THE 36TH ANNUAL GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

Cuckoo (Neon)

Drive-Away Dolls (Focus Features)

Love Lies Bleeding (A24)

Mean Girls (Paramount Pictures)

My Old Ass (Amazon MGM Studios)

Problemista (A24)

Queer (A24)

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (Max)

Loot (Apple TV+)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Sort Of (Max)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Arcane (Netflix)

The Chi (Showtime)

Doctor Who (Disney+)

Found (NBC)

Heartbreak High (Netflix)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Wicked City (ALLBLK)

Outstanding New Series

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Black Doves (Netflix)

Brilliant Minds (NBC)

Diarra from Detroit (BET+)

Fantasmas (HBO)

Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime Video)

How to Die Alone (Hulu)

Kaos (Netflix)

No Good Deed (Netflix)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV

Am I Ok? (Max)

Fancy Dance (Apple TV+)

Good Grief (Netflix)

The Groomsmen: Second Chances (Hallmark)

The Holiday Exchange (Amazon Prime Video / Peacock)

Mother of the Bride (Netflix)

Ricky Stanicky (Amazon Prime Video)

Season's Greetings from Cherry Lane (Hallmark)

Sweethearts (Max)

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance (Tubi)

Outstanding Documentary

"Breaking the News" Independent Lens (PBS)

"Campbell Addy" Photographer (National Geographic)

Chasing Chasing Amy (Level 33 Entertainment)

Down in the Valley (Starz)

Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes (Greenwich Entertainment)

"Hummingbirds" POV (PBS)

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero (HBO)

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (Netflix)

"Who I am Not" POV (PBS)

Will & Harper (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Disney+)

Carol & The End of the World (Netflix)

Eric (Netflix)

Expats (Amazon Prime Video)

Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)

Get Millie Black (Max)

Mary & George (Starz)

The New Look (Apple TV+)

Under the Bridge (Hulu)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release

20,000 Species of Bees (Film Movement)

Backspot (XYZ Films)

Before I Change My Mind (Epic Pictures)

Big Boys (Dark Star Pictures)

Close to You (Greenwich Entertainment)

Crossing (MUBI)

Fitting In (Blue Fox Entertainment)

High Tide (Strand Releasing)

Housekeeping for Beginners (Focus Features)

A Place of Our Own (Dark Star Pictures)

Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block (HGTV)

Big Freedia Means Business (Fuse)

The Boyfriend (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Southern Charm (Bravo)

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (Freeform)

We're Here (HBO)

Wiggin' Out with Tokyo Stylez (We TV)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula (Shudder / AMC+)

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras (MTV)

Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark+)

Hell's Kitchen: Head Chef's Only (Fox)

I Kissed a Boy (Hulu)

I Kissed a Girl (Hulu)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Children's Programming

"Aunt Praline’s Sweetie Pie" Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Paramount+)

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (Nickelodeon)

Firebuds (Disney Jr.)

"I'm Pogey" Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

Let's Go, Bananas! (Cartoonito)

Monster High (Nickelodeon)

"Our Family Musical" Sesame Street (Max)

"Princess Royal Wedding" Princess Power (Netflix)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney Jr. / Disney+)

Vida the Vet (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film - Live Action

Empire Waist (Blue Fox Entertainment)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

"If You Love Me" Beyond Black Beauty (Amazon Prime Video)

Jane (Apple TV+)

"Louds in Love" The Really Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film - Animated

The Bravest Knight (Hulu)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix)

Fright Krewe (Hulu / Peacock)

Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House (Disney Channel)

"I Wanna Dance with My Buddy" Hailey’s On It! (Disney Channel)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Netflix)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

"Powerless" Monsters at Work (Disney Channel)

"Summer of Heart Eyes" Primos (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Music Artist

Adam Lambert, AFTERS (More is More)

Billie Eilish, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT (Darkroom/Interscope)

Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

Elton John, Never Too Late: Soundtrack to the Disney+ Documentary (UMG Recordings)

Joy Oladokun, OBSERVATIONS FROM A CROWDED ROOM (Verve Forecast/Republic Records)

Kali Uchis, ORQUÍDEAS (Geffen Records)

Omar Apollo, God Said No (Warner Records)

Orville Peck, Stampede (Warner Records)

Tove Lo, HEAT (Pretty Swede Records)

Victoria Monét, JAGUAR II: Deluxe (Lovett Music/RCA Records)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Beabadoobee (Dirty Hit)

The Blessed Madonna (Warner Records)

Durand Bernarr (DSing Records)

Gigi Perez (Gigi Perez PS/Island)

The Last Dinner Party (Island Records)

Medium Build (Island Records)

Michaela Jaé (TribeDisciples)

Remi Wolf (Island Records)

Villano Antillano (La Buena Fortuna Music)

Young Miko (Wave Music Group/Capitol Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production

Cult of Love, by Leslye Headland

Illinoise, book by Justin Peck, Jackie Sibblies Drury, music and lyrics by Sufjan Stevens

Lempicka, book by Carson Kreitzer, Matt Gold, music by Matt Gould, lyrics by Carson Kreitzer

Mother Play, by Paula Vogel

Oh, Mary!, by Cole Escola

Outstanding Podcast

Baby, This is Keke Palmer (Wondery)

But We Loved (iHeart)

Las Culturistas (iHeart)

Made it Out (Made It Out Media)

Queer West (Audible)

Rooted Recovery (Promises Behavioral Health)

"The Science Of Transgender Healthcare, Puberty Blockers, & Conversion Therapy with Dr. Jack Turban" The Checkup with Dr. Mike (DM Operations Inc.)

Sibling Rivalry (Studio 71)

Surface Level

Tres Leches

Outstanding Video Game

Caravan SandWitch (Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)

Dread Delusion (Lovely Hellplace / DreadXP)

Dustborn (Red Thread Games / Spotlight by Quantic Dream)

Fear the Spotlight (Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Minds Beneath Us (BearBone Studio)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Sorry We're Closed (à la mode games / Akupara Games)

Until Then (Polychroma Games / Maximum Entertainment)

Outstanding Comic Book

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern, by Tim Sheridan, Cian Tormey, Jordi Tarragona, Raúl Fernandez, John Livesay, Matt Herms, Chris Sotomayor, Lucas Gattoni (DC Comics)

Avengers Academy: Marvel's Voices, by Anthony Oliveira, Carola Borelli, Bailie Rosenlund, IG Guara, Alba Glez, Elisabetta D'Amico, Pablo Collar, Karen S. Darboe, Carlos Lopez, KJ Díaz, Ian Herring, Frank William, Ariana Maher, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Infinity Comics)

Captain Marvel, by Alyssa Wong, Jan Bazaldua, Ruairí Coleman, Roberto Poggi, Bryan Valenza, Carlos Lopez, Ariana Maher (Marvel Comics)

I Heart Skull-Crusher, by Josie Campbell, Alessio Zonno, Angel De Santiago, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios)

The Nice House by the Sea, by James Tynion IV, Álvaro Martínez Bueno, Jordie Bellaire, Andworld Design (DC Comics)

NYX, by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Francesco Mortarino, Enid Balám, Elisabetta D'Amico, Michael Shelfer, Raúl Angulo, Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics)

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, by Tate Brombal based on an idea by James Tynion IV, Isaac Goodhart, Soo Lee, Naomi Franq, Miquel Muerto, Patricio Delpeche, Héctor Barros, Aditya Bidikar (Dark Horse Comics)

Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Luana Vecchio, Haining, Arif Prianto, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Spectregraph, by James Tynion IV, Christian Ward, Aditya Bidikar (DSTLRY)

Suicide Squad: Dream Team, by Nicole Maines, Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira, José Luís, Adriano Di Benedetto, Adriano Lucas, Becca Carey (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Ash's Cabin, by Jen Wang (First Second)

Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story, by Nicole Maines, Rye Hickman (DC Comics)

Becoming Who We Are: Real Stories About Growing Up Trans, [anthology] (A Wave Blue World)

Deadendia: The Divine Order, by Hamish Steele (Union Square & Co.)

The Deep Dark, by Molly Knox Ostertag (Graphix)

The Fox Maidens, by Robin Ha (HarperAlley)

Lunar Boy, by Jes Wibowo and Cin Wibowo (HarperAlley)

My Fairy Godfather, by Robert Mailer Anderson, Jon Sack (Fantagraphics)

The Ribbon Skirt, by Cameron Mukwa (Graphix)

The Science of Ghosts, by Lilah Sturges, El Garing, Alitha Martinez, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Jimmy Betancourt (Legendary Comics)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

The 77th Tony Awards (CBS)

The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS)

"Bernie Sanders Rips the Democratic Establishment; Trump Allies Claim Massive Mandate: A Closer Look" Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

"D.C. Woman Turns Childhood Home Into Communal Living For LGBTQ+ Seniors" The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)

"DNA: This is Not My Child / Mom, Why Can't You Accept Me?" Karamo (syndicated)

"Elliot Page Talks Season 4 of 'The Umbrella Academy,' Fighting Anti-LGBTQ Legislation" The View (ABC)

"Laverne Cox Unpacks Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation, Bullying & Transness for Spirit Day" The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

"Libraries" Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

"Queer Teacher Gets a Life-Changing Surprise!" The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)

"A Special Monologue for the Republican in Your Life" Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"Becoming Che" SC Featured (ESPN)

"Big Gay Football" CBS Sports (CBS)

"Demystifying Trans Identities" (Spectrum News 1 Ohio)

"Pete and Chasten Buttigieg on Fatherhood" CBS News Sunday Morning (CBS)

"Project Asylum: Transgender Asylum Seekers Find Hope Through San Francisco’s LGBTQ Asylum Project" CBS News Bay Area (KPIX-TV CBS 5 Bay Area)

"Small Town in Arkansas a Safe Haven For LGBTQ+ Residents" GMA3 (ABC)

"Spectrum Indigenous Celebrates Pride Month With Two Spirit Powwows" KREM 2 News (KREM-TV CBS 2 Spokane)

"Stonewall House" NBC News Now (NBC)

"Transgender Pastor In California Builds Inclusive Church For LGBTQ+ Community" CBS Mornings (CBS)

"Vogue Realness: Billy Porter & LGBTQIA Community Celebrate Dancer O’Shae Sibley" America In Black (BET+)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

"American Problems, Trans Solutions" Local, USA (PBS via WORLD Channel)

"The Cure for HIV" Scripps News Reports (Scripps News)

"Chella Man" It’s Ok to Ask Questions (WMAQ-TV NBC 5 Chicago)

"The Life and Death of Blaze Bernstein" 48 Hours (CBS)

"Proud Legacy: A NY1 Special" (Spectrum News NY1)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special

"Africa’s Anti-LGBTQ Laws: Impact on Uganda’s Economy, Ghana Wants Bill Accelerated" Horizons Middle East & Africa (Bloomberg Television)

"Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Names J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk in Cyberbullying Suit" NBC News Now (NBC)

"Democrats are Learning The Wrong Message on Trans Youth" Inside with Jen Psaki (MSNBC)

"Finding Love & Light in Unexpected Places: Small Towns Celebrate Pride Across America" Good Morning America (ABC)

"Ina Fried Talks Imane Khelif" The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC)

"LGBTQ+ Asylum Seekers flee to U.S. to Save Their Lives" José Díaz-Balart Reports (MSNBC)

"Pride Across America" ABC News Live (ABC)

"Rep. Leigh Finke Discusses Gender Affirming Healthcare