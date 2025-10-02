OH, MARY! Sets West End Transfer Starring Mason Alexander Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony® Award-winning smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! will premiere in London at the Trafalgar Theatre This December! The West End premiere will see Mason Alexander Park star as Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher and Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband.

Directed by Tony® Award-winning Sam Pinkleton and written by Tony® Award-winning Cole Escola, the production will begin performances on December 3, 2025, with tickets on sale at 12: 00 noon on Friday, October 3. Oh, Mary! is booking until April 25, 2026.

About the Company of Oh, Mary! in London

Mason Alexander Park (they/she) is a nonbinary performer and writer whose previous West End credits include Margaret in Jamie Lloyd’s production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing and Ariel in Jamie Lloyd’s production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, both at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and The Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which marked their West End debut and gained a WhatsOnStage Award nomination for Best Takeover Performance. Previous theatre credits include the title role in the first Broadway National Tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Charlotte Von Mahlsdorf in a reimagined I Am My Own Wife at the Long Wharf Theatre and The Emcee in Cabaret at Olney Theatre Center, for which they received the Helen Hayes Award. Mason’s television credits include Quantum Leap for NBC, The Sandman for Netflix, as well as Netflix’s live action adaptation of the hit anime Cowboy Bebop and Amazon's Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina. Mason was also seen in the feature National Anthem, which premiered at SXSW in 2023.

Kate O’Donnell (she/her) is a Manchester-based performer, writer, director and curator. Her theatre work includes the autobiographical shows Big Girl’s Blouse at Soho Theatre and You've Changed at The Lowry, Feste in Twelfth Night at the Royal Exchange, Electra in Gypsy at the Royal Exchange and Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall. Since 2018 Kate has curated and hosted Trans Vegas Arts Festival and Manchester Pride's HIV Vigil. In 2021 she created Trans Filth and Joy a cabaret collective with Milk Presents which supported Christine and the Queens as part of the Meltdown festival at Royal Festival Hall.

Oliver Stockley’s (he/him) theatre credits include Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends: A Celebration at the Sondheim Theatre, Maria Friedman & Friends at the Menier Chocolate Factory), and the Offie-nominated The Great Gatsby at the Actor’s Church.

Dino Fetscher’s (he/him) theatre credits include The Normal Heart at The National Theatre, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor, Torch Song at the Turbine Theatre, As Is at the Trafalgar Studios, and Ghost Stories at the Arts Theatre. His screen credits include Netflix’s Fool Me Once, Silent Witness, The Split, Years & Years, and Gentleman Jack all for the BBC, Humans, and Cucumber and Banana for Channel 4, and will soon be seen in Sky’s new series Under Salt Marsh.

Giles Terera (he/him) is best known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in the West End production of Hamilton, for which he won an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He can currently be seen in the titular role of Hamlet at Chichester Festival Theatre. His National Theatre credits include the titular role of Othello, Guy Jacobs in Blues for an Alabama Sky (Olivier Award and Evening Standard Theatre Award nominations for Best Actor, Critics Circle Theatre Award win for Best Actor), Ernesto Roma in The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Prince of Morocco in The Merchant of Venice, Slow Drag in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Caliban in The Tempest and Horatio in Hamlet. His other theatre credits include General Turgidson in Dr. Strangelove at the Noël Coward Theatre and Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin, Narrator in Passing Strange at the Young Vic, Andreas Kroll in Rosmersholm at the Duke of York’s Theatre and Gary Coleman in Avenue Q at the Noël Coward Theatre.

Cole Escola (they/them) is a comedian, actor and writer. For their work on Oh, Mary!, they received two Tony Award nominations, winning the Tony for Best Actor in a Play. They also received a New York Drama Critics' Circle Special Citation, a Drama League Award, a Drama Desk Award, a Theatre World Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and an Obie Award for the show; the play was also named a 2025 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama. Notable TV includes Search Party, At Home With Amy Sedaris, Difficult People (on which they also wrote), Man Seeking Woman, Mozart in the Jungle and Ziwe (for which they were also a writer). Cole consulted on Hacks for HBO and also wrote for The Other Two for Comedy Central. They were the co-creator, writer and star of the lo-fi cult-hit TV show Jeffrey and Cole Casserole, and were named one of Vanity Fair’s 25 Best Performances of 2023 for their special Our Home Out West and Best Sketch Comic of 2020 by the New York Times for their special Help! I’m Stuck!, which they filmed alone in their apartment during quarantine. Both self-produced specials are available on YouTube.

Sam Pinkleton (he/him) most recently won a Tony Award for directing Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! on Broadway. In the UK he most recently choreographed Stephen Sondheim's final musical Here We Are at The National Theatre. Other recent work includes Josh Sharp's Ta-Da! (Greenwich House), Morgan Bassichis’ Can I Be Frank? (Soho Playhouse), You Will Get Sick (Roundabout), Untitled DanceShowPartyThing (Virgin Voyages), Elizabeth Swados' Runaways (City Center Encores/Public Theater), The Wizard of Oz (ACT), Head Over Heels and La Cage Aux Folles(Pasadena Playhouse). Highlights of his work as a choreographer include seven Broadway shows including the original production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (Tony Award Nomination). Film/TV: Dying For Sex, The End. Upcoming: The Rocky Horror Show (Studio 54/Broadway).

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Declared “one of the best comedies in years” by The New York Times, Oh, Mary! received Tony® Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Oh, Mary! premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024, before a Broadway transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it broke box office records and continues to play to sold out audiences.

In addition to Cole Escola (Writer) and Sam Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), David Dabbon (Arrangements) with Casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

The Executive producers of Oh, Mary! at Trafalgar Theatre are Wessex Grove.