Photos: OH, MARY! Prepares for Its West End Premiere

Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming West End premiere of OH, MARY!, which will open at Trafalgar Theatre beginning 3 December 2025.

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton and written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola, the production will run through 25 April 2026. Mason Alexander Park will star as Mary Todd Lincoln, joined by Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher, and Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband.

The 80-minute one-act dark comedy follows Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, framing the character’s frustrations, desires, and isolation through Escola’s comedic lens. The Broadway production was described by The New York Times as “one of the best comedies in years” and earned Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton). Additional honors included Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, a New York Drama Critics’ Circle special citation, and recognition as a Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist.

The creative team includes dots (scenic design), Holly Pierson (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (sound design and music), Drew Levy (sound design), Leah J. Loukas (wig design), and David Dabbon (arrangements), with casting by Stuart Burt CDG. The West End engagement is produced by Wessex Grove.