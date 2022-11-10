Now Hiring: Director of Arts Engagement, Stage Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/10/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Classes / Instruction: Pay-what-you-can career counseling for artists and creatives

Are you embarking on an ambitious artistic project but feeling overwhelmed? Stuck in a 9-5 that doesn't scratch your creative itch Overwhelmed by how to grow and diversify your artistic career? Just need someone to talk shop with? Consider talking with us! These Trees Grow is career consulting for artists and creatives, operating on a pay-what-you-can basis. Led by Brooklyn-based musician, theatermaker, and arts leader Toby Singer, These Trees Grow helps creatives develop solutions to the... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Educational Consultant

TITLE: Educational Consultant STATUS: Contractor DIVISION: Artistic REPORTS TO: Creative Producer POSTITION AVAILABLE: December 5, 2022 ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Since its founding in 1978, Studio Theatre has been based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Inspired by the world around us, Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio's mission combines a commitment to artistic craftmanship with the connectiv... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: JCE

Jazz Choreography Enterprises is seeking submissions for consideration for our Spring 2023 production of the JCE Jazz Dance Project. The performances will take place at the KnJ Theater at Peridance (https://www.peridance.com) on Saturday, April 29th, at 8:00 and Sunday, April 30th, at 4:00. Tech rehearsal will be on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. We must receive a video link to youtube or vimeo of the complete work to be presented by Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Please don't... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Spring 2023 Production: Staff Application (Director, Music Director, Choreographer and Stage Manager)

The Georgetown Gilbert & Sullivan Society is seeking a Director, Music Director, Choreographer and Stage Manager (collectively the "Staff") for its 2023 spring show! ABOUT US For fifty years, the Georgetown Gilbert & Sullivan Society-America's only theater group with its own law school!-has given Georgetown University Law Center students, faculty, graduates, and their friends an outlet for their creative energies and talents. Every year, the group mounts a staged reading in the fall and a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Director

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TECHNICAL DIRECTOR to join the production team. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing afford... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Management Team Member

Job Opening - 2022 Company Management Team Ogunquit Playhouse is seeking experienced Company Management team members for the 2022 season. The Ogunquit Playhouse is a not-for-profit organization committed to providing the highest quality musical theatre, with the best talent in the industry Responsibilities of the Company Management team will include, but are not limited to: • Preparing contracts, payroll, and Actors Equity weekly reports; • Tracking all required Human Resources paperwor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

ArtYard's complex of art exhibition spaces, artist residencies, and state-of-the-art theater bring provocative art, performance, and creative mischief to a small town at the Delaware River's edge in Frenchtown, New Jersey. ArtYard's mission is to be an incubator for creative expression and a catalyst for collaborations that reveal the transformational power of art. As ArtYard continues to build on the momentum of its first six years, the organization is seeking a Managing Director to oversee i... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Stage Managers

JOB TITLE: Assistant Stage Manager (Summer Seasonal) DEPARTMENT: Production REPORTS TO: Director of Production & Production Stage Manager WORKS CLOSELY WITH: Stage Manager, Production Staff, & select Music & Artistic Staff DATES: May 15 to August 20, 2023 (inclusive) Position Summary The Assistant Stage Manager is a seasonal employee who, under the guidance of the Production Stage Manager, will assist with the documentation, preparation and prompting of all rehearsals and perf... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Calling Stage Managers

JOB TITLE: Calling Stage Manager (Summer Seasonal) DEPARTMENT: Production REPORTS TO: Director of Production & Production Stage Manager WORKS CLOSELY WITH: Director of Artistic Administration, Production Staff, & select Music & Artistic Staff DATES: May 15 to August 20, 2023 (inclusive), start date may vary by production Job Summary The Calling Stage Manager is a seasonal employee who, under the guidance of the Production Stage Manager is responsible for running all rehear... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: VIP Sales Manager

Position: VIP Sales Manager Department: Marketing Classification: Full Time, Annual; Exempt Reports To: Director of Marketing Pay: $48,000.00 -$52,000.00 Benefits Include: Health and dental insurance with annual allowance for out of pocket medical expenses, paid holidays, vacation time, sick leave, paid parking near the theater and complimentary tickets to George Street Playhouse productions. Location: This is a full-time in person position in New Brunswick, NJ Summary of Position Ge... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Associate Artistic Director

The Old Globe seeks experienced and highly effective theatre professionals interested in facilitating the skillful execution of the company's broad range of programming to serve as Associate Artistic Director. As the most senior position supporting The Old Globe's Erna Vinci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, the Associate Artistic Director will serve in a critical role supporting The Old Globe's reputation as a leader in dynamic theatrical programming that is actively advancing and infl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Arts Engagement

The Old Globe invites applications from dynamic and creative individuals deeply committed to a highly progressive and engaged approach to building community through the arts to serve as their Director of Arts Engagement. The Director of Arts Engagement will lead already thriving and robust community-based and educational programming and continue to foster the expansive relationship that The Old Globe has forged with the San Diego community it serves. Well aligned candidates will bring a rich ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Last Room

Seeking Producer for Spring 2023 Original Play Production DESCRIPTION Producer for production of new play LAST ROOM, inspired by Anthony Bourdain Performing May 2023, with rehearsals beginning March/April Paid ($500 minimum) OVERVIEW We are part of the creative team for LAST ROOM, an original one-act play by writer Mitch Moxley inspired by the life of Anthony Bourdain. After an extremely well-received staged reading in June 2022, we are moving forward with plans to fully mount... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Laguna Playhouse invites smart, ambitious, strategic thinkers to apply to serve as its new Managing Director. The Managing Director will be a thought partner and equal co-leader with Laguna Playhouse's Artistic Director (who will be newly identified in the coming months), concentrating primarily on institutional growth that matches a vibrant evolving artistic vision. Laguna Playhouse's Managing Director will see opportunity in challenge and will seek to position the company front and center in a... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Resident Dramaturg, Marketing & Fundraising Manager, and Admin. Coordinator

The Strides Collective, a Philadelphia-area non-profit theatre company that produces and develops work by emerging queer artists, is seeking applicants for various roles, including: Resident Dramaturg, Marketing and Fundraising Manager, and Administrative Coordinator. ABOUT US: Founded in 2020, The Strides Collective produces works of theatre by queer artists, about queer stories, and for all audiences with the goal of normalizing the conversation about queer identity, creating a safe haven... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Account Manager

YOU MATTER SAF recruits, employs, trains, compensates and promotes regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, veteran status, and other protected status as required by applicable law. SAF is dedicated to promoting diversity, multiculturalism, and inclusion and is reflected in our content and across all of our clients. We are fully focused on equality and believe deeply in diversity of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, national origin and al... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Arena Stage (Arena) is looking for its next Artistic Director, a passionate leader with bold ideas on the future of theater and innovative storytelling, an inspirational community-builder who believes that great art makes for a greater society. Working in co-leadership with Arena's long-serving Executive Producer, the Artistic Director will navigate the complexities of producing theater in a changing landscape with optimism, hope, and a love of the whole experience over individual glory. Arena ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: PAGE 73's LA RACE: Electrics Calls Starting Monday 11/7

We are looking for last-minute electricians for Page 73 and Working Theater's LA RACE loading into McGinn/Cazale Theater (2162 Broadway at 76th Street) starting Monday (11/7) morning. Dates and Times: Mon, Nov 7: 9a - 6p (1hr lunch) Tues, Nov 8: 9a - 6p (1hr lunch) Sat, Nov 12: 9a - 7p (1hr lunch) TBD Mon, Nov 14: 9a - 3p (TBD break) Compensation: $32/hr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Dancer / flexible person required for an Instructional Flexibility / Stretching Guide

Collaborator (dancer, gymnast, flexible person) required for an Instructional Stretching Guide (Paid) Synopsis: A demonstrator video centered on the theme of a step by step process of warming up and possessing good alignment in all stretches Virtual production (no location); development work can be submitted via video. Pays $50 per hour for an estimated 4-6 hours Role Remote Flexibility Collaborator: Work from home Required Media: Cover Letter, Audition Video Required Skills: A knowled... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: School of Dance Manager

Under the guidance of the Director of Education & Community Partnership the School of Dance Manager is responsible for the implementation of program curriculum, program management and expansion for our School program. Tasks including but not limited to, recruitment, registration, student assessment tracking, parent/student communication, meeting/event management, generating and tracking program quality, as well as reporting status of tasks and meeting critical deadlines. Our ideal candidate wil... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

The production manager will help to create and set the tone for this award-winning immersive theatre production. The ideal candidate will create a space that is welcoming, organized, community-centric, and accountable. Additionally, this candidate will be responsible for oversight of the full show production to ensure that all elements of the show are completed safely, according to the show timeline, and within budget -- inclusive of working with casting agency, hiring all crew, scheduling, and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Marketing Officer- Overture Center for the Arts

Position Summary As a member of Overture's Executive Leadership Team, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) will provide strategic guidance in all aspects of communications and marketing, including ticketing and audience development. This forward-thinking individual will oversee branding and the building of a strategic plan for the marketing and communications teams. They will have a deep understanding of current technologies in marketing and ticketing, as well as the skill to utilize data and the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance & Operations Director - The Bushwick Starr

The Bushwick Starr theater seeks an ambitious, dynamic, and highly motivated full-time Finance & Operations Director to join our team. The Bushwick Starr is an Obie Award winning not-for-profit theater that presents an annual season of new performance works. We are an organization defined by both our artists and our community, and since 2007, we have grown into a thriving theatrical venue, a vital neighborhood arts center, and a destination for exciting and engaging performance. We provide a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: JINGLE BEAT: immersive, interactive, multiversal holiday experience

CURRENTLY SEEKING CREATIVE COLLABORATIVE PERFORMERS Apply & Submit 2 min self-tape here: https://forms.gle/FLHHT3vG7SbXxh2E8 Email anne@eamotion.com with any questions or issues FOR IMMEDIATE CASTING: Immersive, interactive, multiversal holiday experience JINGLE BEAT is seeking creative, dynamic character performers for all roles, as well as specialized performers (aerial, circus, dance, magic, acrobatics) to bring our worlds to life across 100,000 sq feet of indoor and outdoor holiday adve... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Inviting Applications for Tenure Track Assistant Professor of Theatre (2023-2024) (University of Hartford)

The Hartt School, a conservatory of Music, Dance, and Theatre at the University of Hartford, seeks a full-time, tenure-track Assistant Professor of Theatre to teach undergraduate acting courses and new media and performance technology courses to students who are studying in Hartt's actor training or musical theatre, bachelor of fine arts programs. Other responsibilities include developing new curricula for new media and performance technology to prepare students to be successful, innovative per... (more)