Norm Lewis to Pay Tribute to George Gershwin with the San Diego Symphony

Broadway star Norm Lewis is headed to San Diego this summer to perform a tribute to the timeless tunes of composer George Gershwin. accompanied by the San Diego Symphony as part of their Bayside Summer Nights Tribute concerts,

Lewis will be joined onstage by Tony-nominated dancer Robert Fairchild (An American In Paris) and Aundi Marie Moore to perform selections from 'Paris' as well as 'Porgy and Bess' and a number of other classic Gershwin tunes.

"I cannot wait to get there and I can't wait to sing this music and meet the people that live in San Diego and the people who are coming to visit to see the show," Lewis said.

For more information and tickets, visit https://purchasing.sandiegosymphony.org/single/psDetail.aspx?psn=6644,

Norm Lewis most recently appeared as Papa Ge in Once On This Island and Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre. Tony nominated for his role in Porgy and Bess, Lewis made history as the first African-American to play the title role in The Phantom of the Opera. He can be seen recurring in VH1's "Daytime Divas" and ABC's "Scandal."







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You