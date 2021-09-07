Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2021 Regional Awards
Nominations Open For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Nominations are open through October 31st, 2020.

Sep. 7, 2021  

Nominations are now open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide!

The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

In order to ensure your submission can be verified by our team for eligibility - we recommend including the first performance date, but it is not required.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

CABARET AWARDS: Nominations are also open for the 2021 NYC Cabaret Awards! Submit here.

United States

AnchorageArkansas
AtlantaAustin
BaltimoreBerkshires
BirminghamBoise
Boston

Central New York

Central Pennsylvania

Central Virginia

CharlotteChicago
CincinnatiCleveland
ColumbusConnecticut
DallasDayton
DelawareDenver
Des MoinesFort Wayne
Ft. Myers/NaplesHawaii
HoustonIndianapolis
Kansas CityLas Vegas
Long IslandLos Angeles
LouisvilleMadison
MaineMiami
Milwaukee

Minneapolis / St. Paul

NashvilleNetherlands
New JerseyNew Orleans
OklahomaOrlando
Palm SpringsPhiladelphia
PhoenixPittsburgh
PortlandRaleigh
Rhode Island

Rockland / Westchester

Sacramento

Salt Lake City

San AntonioSan Diego
San Francisco

Santa Barbara

SarasotaSeattle
Sioux FallsSouth Bend
South CarolinaSt. Louis
TallahasseeTampa
Vermont

Washington, DC

West Virginia


Canada

CalgaryMontreal
TorontoVancouver
Ottawa


International

AustriaItaly
PhilippinesSouth Africa
SydneyNorway
Sweden


