Cast Set For The World Premiere Of KARMA By Aksam Alyousef at Pleiades Theatre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ash Knight, Artistic Executive Director of Pleiades Theatre, today announced the world premiere of Karma by Aksam Alyousef, on stage at Theatre Passe Muraille from May 1 to 17. The show will be directed by Ash Knight, starring Basel Daoud, Zaynna Khalife, Andrew Iles, Tony Nash, and Christina Tannous.

The bonds of family, the trauma of civil war, the notion of forgiveness and how our circumstances shape us.

Set in 2012, Karma follows Adeeb, a young man born in Canada who believes that he lived a previous life in Syria. His Syrian mother, Karma, worries for his mental health, and forces him to dismiss the notion. Now an adult, Adeeb travels to Syria, forcing himself and his mother to confront their past and current lives.

Said playwright Aksam Alyousef: "There is a quiet possibility that life is not a single flame but a returning light. That we might inherit the burdens we helped create. That every judgment plants a future in which we stand on the other side of our own certainty. If this is so, then cruelty is only a debt deferred. Compassion becomes the only form of freedom. To see this play receive its world premiere with Pleiades is deeply meaningful to me. Their commitment to bold, thoughtful storytelling creates the right space for these questions to live on stage, not as abstract ideas, but as human encounters shared with an audience in real time."

Karma will feature scenic and projection design by Lucas Arab, costume design by Arianna Lilith Moodie, sound design by Gurpreet Chana, stage management by Jennifer Stobart, production management by Carlos Varala, with costume volunteer Jasmine Bough.