Theatre Collingwood Opens Auditions for New Teen Conservatory Program

Theatre Collingwood has announced auditions for a brand new teen production program, the Theatre Collingwood Teen Conservatory (TCTC), launching this spring for local high school aged students.

This new program expands Theatre Collingwood's Young Creatives Program and is aimed at teens ready to take their theatre skills to the next level. The 12-week program will focus on character development, collaborative storytelling, and both solo and ensemble performance, using material that reflects modern teen experiences. Students accepted into the program will receive specialized instruction in acting, singing, and dancing, working towards presenting a fully staged public production of a new work entitled 'The New World: An Original Play and Cabaret '. Led by experienced theatre professionals, the Theatre Collingwood Teen Conservatory is designed to challenge young performers artistically while building confidence, discipline, and teamwork. The inaugural session of the Theatre Collingwood Teen Conservatory will be directed and led by local actor/director/producer/teen mentor Nadia Hovan and will be produced by Theatre Collingwood's Arts Education Program Director Anne Raciunas.



"Collingwood and her neighbouring communities are bursting with talented and passionate young people," said Raciunas. "As our education programs have grown and developed over the last several years, it's become clear that the need for a teen-specific program is great. Our local youth are hungry for arts opportunities, and Theatre Collingwood is dedicated to providing as many as we possibly can."

Auditions registration for the Spring session of the Theatre Collingwood Teen Conservatory is now open. Auditions will take place on Wednesday February 25th and Friday February 27th in Collingwood, Ontario. To book an audition, interested teens are encouraged to contact the Theatre Collingwood Box Office by calling 705-445-2200 or by emailing info@theatrecollingwood.ca.