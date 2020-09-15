Noah Galvin, James Lapine, Patrick Wilson and More Join Latest Edition of THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

Tune in tonight, September 15th at 6:00pm ET.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are back tonight with an all-new edition! A group of stage and screen's finest writers and actors will come together (virtually, of course) to write, rehearse, perform and produce 15 original pieces in just 24 hours. Beginning at 6 PM ET, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes; they will be available on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/.

Joining this week's all-star cast are Dagmara Domińczyk, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kevin R. Free, Noah Galvin, Lora Lee Gayer, Nina Hellman & Jeremy Shamos, Richard Kind, Alice Kors, Sydney Lemmon, Brittany O'Grady, Joy Osmanski, Emily Pendergast, Sarah Steele, Dominic Rains, and Patrick Wilson. They will perform original pieces by an incredible lineup of writers, including Rachel Axler, Eliza Bent, Rachel Bonds, Will Brumley, J. Julian Christopher, Angie Bridgette Jones, James Lapine, Kenneth Lonergan, Marsha Norman, Liliana Padilla, Andrew Rincón, Sung Rno, Alexis Scheer, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Omar Vélez Meléndez.

Last night at 6 PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10 AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The monologues will be available to view on IGTV and online for four days after their initial airing courtesy of an agreement with Theatre Authority, a nonprofit organization managed by Actors' Equity. Viewers who enjoy the monologues will have the opportunity to donate to support The 24 Hour Plays year-round non-profit theater programming, including The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals (a free professional intensive for artists 25 and under), and a robust licensing program for schools and community groups.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants include Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.

