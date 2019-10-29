Nicole Scherzinger To Perform Two Shows At The Roxy Hotel This Week

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and former Cats star Nicole Scherzinger will host and perform two intimate shows in New York City on October 30 and 31 at Django, located in the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer will take the stage and sing musical theatre tunes, as well as some recognizable classics with a new twist. This marks her first solo performance in New York City in 10 years.

Scherzinger's versatility as a performer has brought her to stages globally, from stadiums to the theatre. Her acclaimed appearance on London's West End garnered her a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award, for her debut performance as "Grizabella" in a revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats.

Most recently, she was personally invited to perform alongside Andrea Bocelli for two nights at his sold-out Madison Square Garden shows, where she received emphatic applause for her interpretation of "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman.

Currently, Scherzinger is a panelist on the runaway TV phenomenon, The Masked Singer on FOX, which recently returned for another season of impressive ratings. Additionally, she is one of the hosts on Australia's Got Talent and set to return to X-Factor UK - giving her a global platform across three continents.

Scherzinger has accrued #1 singles on both sides of the Atlantic, selling over 37 million singles worldwide-16 million records as a solo artist and a staggering 54 million albums as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She has graced US television screens in ABC's remake of 'Dirty Dancing' where she played the lead role of "Penny" and voiced the role of "Sina" in Disney's animated Blockbuster "Moana." While a judge on X-Factor UK, she was instrumental in the successful careers of artists such as One Direction and James Arthur.

Tickets can be purchased for both dates by reserving a table on Open Table at the following link: https://www.opentable.com/the-django?avt=eyJ2IjoxLCJtIjowLCJwIjowfQ&corrid=77ff6ac1-f1d6-4e2f-a92b-e4bde13c17ab&p=2&sd=2019-10-24+19%3A00





