Next In Line! Taylor Trensch Gets Ready to Officially Wave Through Evan Hansen's Window

A new star will wave through Evan Hansen's window, beginning tonight. Taylor Trensch, who made a slightly early arrival at the Music Box stage last week, officially takes over in the Tony-winning hit today, Tuesday, February 6, replacing Noah Galvin in the title role.

Who is this newest Evan? Get to know him below!

A graduate of Elon University, Trensch burst onto the theatre scene as Moritz in the first national tour of Spring Awakening in 2009.

After making his Broadway debut as Boq in Wicked, Trensch played Peter in the off-Broadway revival of Bare, which ran at New World Stages through 2013. Later that year he joined the original company of Matilda on Broadway, playing Michael Wormwood. The show would go on to be nominated for twelve Tony Awards. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus Trensch played Christopher Boone in select performances of the Broadway premiere of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, opposite Alex Sharp. The play won five Tony Awards in 2015. Just last year, Taylor returned to the Shubert Theatre to star as Barnaby Tucker in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! He took his final bow on January 14, 2018. Late last year, it was announced that Trensch was in line to take over in the title role of the 2017 Tony-winning smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen. Watch below as he joins forces with two other Evans (Ben Platt and Noah Galvin) for a hilarious 70s throwback.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

Related Articles