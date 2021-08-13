New York Youth Symphony Announces 2021/2022 Season
The performances will also include the world premieres of new works by First Music commission prize winners Jonathan Cziner, Patrick O’Malley, and Liza Sobel.
The New York Youth Symphony and Music Director Michael Repper have announced their 2021/2022 performances in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The full orchestra will return to the stage for three performances in November, March and May, performing repertoire by Valerie Coleman, William Grant Still, Mahler, Tchaikovsky, and more. Soloists joining the orchestra include baritone Paulo Szot on Mahler's Songs of a Wayfarer and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific, and violinist Grace Park performing Barber's Violin Concerto. The performances will also include the world premieres of new works by First Music commission prize winners Jonathan Cziner, Patrick O'Malley, and Liza Sobel.
Music Director Michael Repper said, "We are thrilled to return to Carnegie Hall. We're exceptionally proud of all we accomplished during this period of uncertainty, but performing live for our community is something we have all missed dearly. We are ecstatic to return to the stage and celebrate music and unity together with you through our performances."
2021/2022 ORCHESTRA Season
Michael Repper, Music Director
Season Opening Concert
Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM
Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall
Valerie Coleman: Umoja: Anthem of Unity
Patrick O'Malley: Obliviana (First Music commission and World Premiere)
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor, op. 64
The McCrindle Concert
Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall
Barber: Violin Concerto, op. 14, featuring Grace Park, violin
Jonathan Cziner: Ruach (and Other Delights) (First Music commission and World Premiere)
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1, "Afro-American"
The Spring Concert
Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall
Liza Sobel: First Music commission and World Premiere
Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer, featuring Paulo Szot, baritone
Rogers/Hammerstein: Some Enchanted Evening, featuring Paulo Szot, baritone
Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D major, op. 73