New York Youth Symphony Announces 2021/2022 Season

The New York Youth Symphony and Music Director Michael Repper have announced their 2021/2022 performances in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The full orchestra will return to the stage for three performances in November, March and May, performing repertoire by Valerie Coleman, William Grant Still, Mahler, Tchaikovsky, and more. Soloists joining the orchestra include baritone Paulo Szot on Mahler's Songs of a Wayfarer and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific, and violinist Grace Park performing Barber's Violin Concerto. The performances will also include the world premieres of new works by First Music commission prize winners Jonathan Cziner, Patrick O'Malley, and Liza Sobel.

Music Director Michael Repper said, "We are thrilled to return to Carnegie Hall. We're exceptionally proud of all we accomplished during this period of uncertainty, but performing live for our community is something we have all missed dearly. We are ecstatic to return to the stage and celebrate music and unity together with you through our performances."

2021/2022 ORCHESTRA Season

Michael Repper, Music Director

Season Opening Concert

Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Valerie Coleman: Umoja: Anthem of Unity

Patrick O'Malley: Obliviana (First Music commission and World Premiere)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor, op. 64

The McCrindle Concert

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM

Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Barber: Violin Concerto, op. 14, featuring Grace Park, violin

Jonathan Cziner: Ruach (and Other Delights) (First Music commission and World Premiere)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1, "Afro-American"

The Spring Concert

Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM

Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Liza Sobel: First Music commission and World Premiere

Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer, featuring Paulo Szot, baritone

Rogers/Hammerstein: Some Enchanted Evening, featuring Paulo Szot, baritone

Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D major, op. 73