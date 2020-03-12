New York Theatre Workshop Suspends All Performances for 31 Days

New York Theatre Workshop has issued the following statement regarding canceled events amid the Covid-19 outbreak:

"Out of concern for the continued health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff, we will be suspending all public programming for 31 days, effective immediately. Pending future advisements about the safety and best interest of public gatherings, we hope to be able to resume activities in mid-April and we will keep you informed as we have further updates.

We do not take this shift in our programming lightly and we appreciate the significant impact of these decisions for our community-including the extraordinary artists who have created these breathtaking productions, our tireless staff who continue to support them, and our vibrant community of arts lovers and advocates who have made plans and travel commitments around these performances. We are continuing to pay our staff and artists, so your support is even more vital than ever.

All future ticketholders for Endlings, Sanctuary City and Next Door at NYTW productions will be contacted directly to make appropriate arrangements."





