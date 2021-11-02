New WEST SIDE STORY Behind-the-Scenes Book Will Be Released

A new book about the making of Stephen Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story film remake will be released on November 16.

Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the book will be titled "West Side Story: The Making of the Steven Spielberg Film" and will chronicle the the iconic musical's journey back to the big screen.

The book will include interviews with the cast, Spielberg, screenwriter and executive producer Tony Kushner, choreographer Justin Peck, and more conducted by Laurent Bouzereau to provide an oral history of the making of the new film.

250 pages of color photographs, illustrations, exclusive unit photography, storyboards, concept designs, costume sketches, and more will also be included in the book, as well as behind-the-scenes photos from the production of the film.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria.) Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film's creative team includes Kushner, who also served as an executive producer; Tony Award® winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award® winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; Academy Award®-nominated composer and conductor David Newman ("Anastasia"), who arranged the score, Tony Award®-winning composer Jeanine Tesori ("Fun Home," "Thoroughly Modern Millie"), who supervised the cast on vocals; and GRAMMY®-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan ("Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago"), who serves as executive music producer for the film.

From 20th Century Studios, The Walt Disney Company will release "West Side Story" in U.S. theaters on December 10, 2021.