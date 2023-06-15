New Plays by Paula Vogel, Jen Silverman and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Included in Second Stage Theater's 2023/24 Season

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Lisa Lawer Post, Interim Executive Director) has just announced three initial productions for its upcoming 45th Anniversary Season. Additional season productions will be announced in the coming months.

The season will kick off in November 2023 with the world premiere of Guggenheim Fellow Jen Silverman’s (Collective Rage) play, SPAIN, directed by Tyne Rafaeli (The Coast Starlight), off-Broadway at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The fall will also see the Broadway debut of Obie Award-winner and MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (The Comeuppance, An Octoroon) when his acclaimed play, APPROPRIATE, debuts at the Hayes Theater in an all-new production directed by Lila Neugebauer (2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe).

Spring 2024 will see the world premiere of an untitled new play by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel (How I Learned To Drive), directed by Tina Landau (The SpongeBob Musical) at the Hayes Theater.

Casting and full creative teams will be announced at a later date.

“It’s been 45 years since Second Stage Theater was launched in a small loft space on the Upper West Side and I couldn’t be prouder to announce this trio of plays, including two we commissioned, as part of our 45th Anniversary Season,” said Second Stage Founder and Artistic Director Carole Rothman. “I’m thrilled to celebrate this milestone with these superlative playwrights and directors, continuing Second Stage’s mission of producing plays exclusively by living American writers. We look forward to welcoming audiences to what we know will be a season of world-class productions.”

Additional information on the season’s productions below:

SPAIN

World Premiere at off-Broadway’s Tony Kiser Theater

By Jen Silverman

Directed by Tyne Rafaeli

Performances begin November 2023

Opening late November 2023

SPAIN is the recipient of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation Theatre Visions Fund award.

Step into a sophisticated, slippery world where the line between truth and fiction is all in the packaging. It's 1936, and a pair of passionate filmmakers have landed their next big project: a sweeping Spanish Civil War film with the potential to change American hearts and minds. It just happens to be bankrolled by the KGB. This seductive and funny new play about the art of propaganda and the dangerous ongoing Disinformation Age explores how art can change the world—for better and worse.

Jen Silverman is a playwright, novelist, and screenwriter. Plays include Spain; Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties; The Moors; The Roommate; Witch; and Highway Patrol. Books include the novel We Play Ourselves, and story collection The Island Dwellers; Jen’s next novel is forthcoming from Random House in 2024. Jen is a three-time MacDowell Fellow and a member of New Dramatists. Honors include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim. Jen also writes for TV and film.

Tyne Rafaeli is a Drama Desk Award-nominated director whose work spans theater, TV, film, and audio. Tyne is currently co-producing and directing “Vantage,” a new scripted audio series with Emmy Rossum’s company. Theater directing credits include Keith Bunin’s The Coast Starlight (Lincoln Center), Brian Watkins’ Epiphany (Lincoln Center), Sylvia Khoury’s Power Strip (LCT3), Selling Kabul (Playwrights Horizons, Williamstown Theatre Festival), Ming Peiffer’s Usual Girls (Roundabout), and Craig Lucas’s I Was Most Alive With You (Playwrights Horizons). TV directing credits include “The Good Fight” and “Single Drunk Female.”

APPROPRIATE

Broadway Premiere at Hayes Theater

By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Lila Neugebauer

Performances begin November 2023

Opening December 2023

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award-winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award-winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe) invite you to one helluva reunion in this darkly comic American family drama.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni, the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo, her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a Brooklyn-based playwright and producer and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. Recent theatre credits include The Comeuppance, currently playing at the Signature Theatre, Girls (Yale Rep), Everybody (Signature Theatre), War (Yale Rep; Lincoln Center/LCT3), Gloria (Vineyard Theatre), Appropriate (Obie Award; Signature Theatre), An Octoroon (Obie Award; Soho Rep, Theatre for a New Audience), and Neighbors (The Public Theater). He was showrunner, executive producer, and writer for HULU/FX’s drama series, “Kindred,” based on Octavia E. Butler’s groundbreaking novel. He currently teaches at Yale University and serves as Vice President of the Dramatists Guild council and on the boards of Soho Rep, Park Avenue Armory, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, and the Dramatists Guild Foundation. Honors include a USA Artists fellowship, a Guggenheim fellowship, the MacArthur fellowship, the Windham-Campbell Prize for Drama, and the inaugural Tennessee Williams Award.

Lila Neugebauer is an award-winning stage and screen director. Broadway: Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery. Recent Off-Broadway credits include Simon Stephens’ Morning Sun (MTC), Tracy Letts’ Mary Page Marlowe (Second Stage); Annie Baker’s The Antipodes; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Everybody; Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo: Homelife/The Zoo Story (Signature Theatre); Sarah DeLappe’s The Wolves; and Zoe Kazan’s After the Blast (Lincoln Center). As co-Artistic Director of The Mad Ones: Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie (Ars Nova) and Miles for Mary (Playwrights Horizons), among others. Lila is an alum of the Drama League, Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, an Ensemble Studio Theatre member, New Georges Affiliated Artist, and New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect. Obie Award, Drama Desk Sam Norkin Special Award, and Princess Grace Award recipient. TV: “Maid” (Netflix), “The Last Thing He Told Me” (Apple TV+), “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” and “Room 104” (HBO Max). Lila’s directorial feature debut Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry (Oscar nomination), is available on AppleTV+.

A New Play

At Hayes Theater

By Paula Vogel

Directed by Tina Landau

Performances begin late March 2024

Opening April 2024

Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive) has written an unflinchingly honest and bitingly funny play about the hold our family has over us, and our coming to terms with the scars we leave on each other.

It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis is supervising her teenage children, Carl and Martha, as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them.

Paula Vogel is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright whose plays include Indecent (Tony Award nomination for Best Play), How I Learned to Drive (Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Tony Award nomination, the Lortel Prize, OBIE Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle and New York Drama Critics Awards for Best Play), The Long Christmas Ride Home, The Mineola Twins, The Baltimore Waltz, Hot’n’Throbbing, Desdemona, And Baby Makes Seven, The Oldest Profession and A Civil War Christmas. In June 2020, she founded Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate, a uniquely curated virtual reading series designed to become a widely accessible platform for powerful, overlooked plays by BIPOC, female, LGBTQIA+, and disabled artists. Lifetime achievement awards include: American Theatre Hall of Fame Award, the Obie Award, and NY Drama Critics Circle Award. She is honored to have awards dedicated to emerging playwrights in her name: The American College Theatre Festival's Paula Vogel Award in Playwriting, and the Paula Vogel Award given annually by the Vineyard Theatre. She was the 2019 inaugural UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television Hearst Theater Lab Initiative Distinguished Playwright-in-Residence. Her plays are published in six volumes by TCG Press and her memoir will be published by Penguin Press. She teaches playwriting workshops throughout the United States and abroad. www.paulavogelplaywright.com

Tina Landau is a writer and director whose work has been produced on Broadway and Off, internationally and regionally, and most frequently at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago where she is an ensemble member. Known for her original, large-scale musical and ensemble work, Tina’s been recognized by the Tony Awards, Drama Desks, Drama League, Outer Critics, Lucille Lortel, and Obies among others. Her Broadway credits include The SpongeBob Musical (also conceiver; Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle winner Best Direction and Best Musical, 12 Tony Award noms), Tracy Letts’ Superior Donuts, and the revival of Bells Are Ringing (Tony noms.). Tina both wrote and directed the plays Ms. Blakk For President (with Tarell McCraney, Steppenwolf); Space (Steppenwolf, The Taper, The Public NYC); Beauty (La Jolla Playhouse); Stonewall: Night Variations (En Garde Arts); and the musicals Floyd Collins (composer Adam Guettel) and Dream True (composer Ricky Ian Gordon). Off-Broadway, she’s directed premieres including three plays of Tarell McCraney, Head Of Passes (the Public, also Steppenwolf and Taper); In The Red and Brown Water (Public, also Alliance and McCarter); and Wig Out! (Vineyard); as well as Bill Irwin and David Shiner’s Old Hats (Signature), Paula Vogel’s A Civil War Christmas (NYTW), and many of the plays of Chuck Mee. As an ensemble member at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago, her over 20 productions include McCraney’s The Brother/Sister Plays, The Tempest, and The Time Of Your Life (also Seattle Rep, ACT). She was an Artist-in-Residence at Little Island in NYC, and is the co-author, with Anne Bogart, of The Viewpoints Book. Tina recently opened A Transparent Musical at Center Theater Group in Los Angeles, and her new musical Redwood (book and co-lyrics, with composer Kate Diaz) will premiere next season at La Jolla Playhouse, starring Idina Menzel.

