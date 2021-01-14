New Part & Full Time Theatre Jobs on This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 1/14/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/14/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Creative: Bilngual Dancers / Actors for webseries

Hello I'm looking for actors / dancers for a bilingual web series focused on latin and world rhythms. Please submit reels to manzanony@gmail.com ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Literary Manager, Part Time

Bay Street Literary Manager Bay Street Theater is seeking a dynamic and passionate individual to serve as Literary Manager. This position will be a senior member of the Artistic Staff and will work closely with the Artistic Director and Associate Artistic Director to help shape all artistic programming as well as the development of new work and new artists at Bay Street. Seeking out and fostering new relationships for Bay Street with writers and theater artists from underrepresented commun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: New Works Director

Company The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT), a not-for-profit membership service organization in New York City, seeks a full-time New Works Director to join our team. NAMT's 245 members are some of the leading producers of professional musical theatre in the world and include non-profit theatres, new work development organizations, colleges and universities, independent producers and industry individuals. Programs include two conferences per year, the annual Festival of New Musical... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Fesitval Competition

--Multiple Cash Prizes available --Win an opportunity to sing in an online masterclass for Tony Award Winning Broadway Musical Director, Brian Usifer (former director of Frozen and Kinky Boots). --Win an opportunity to perform in an online recital produced by Virtual Concert Halls (rated #1 in the world for streaming live concerts). This festival competition is a great way to keep your performance and audition skills fresh and make improvements with the help of our esteemed judges and clini... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Position Overview The Youngstown Playhouse seeks a dynamic Artistic Director to oversee artistic programming as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and launch our 97th Season in 2021. The Artistic Director will work in collaboration with the Executive Director and report to the Board of Directors. The successful candidate will execute the programming of the organization, upholding artistic integrity via mainstage productions, special events, and educational/engagement programs. Primary duties... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Position Overview The Executive Director will work in collaboration with the Artistic Director and report to the Board of Directors. The successful candidate will oversee and manage administrative operations and execute the strategic plan of the organization, working closely with the Board to ensure best practices in financial integrity, development, and communications for the institution's long-term advancement and sustainability. Immediate priorities include the implementation of a re-envisi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Up Your Auditions, Master the Business, and Showcase In Front of Industry Leaders

The Breakdown Podcast presents MY AUDITION APPOINTMENT A four week, online, audition and business intensive designed to help you nail your auditions, master secrets of the buisness, and showcase your talent to industry leaders. Auditions have started again. Television shows are shooting and theaters are holding virtual appointments. Dust off your audition technique and develop critical business skills to thrive in this business! Each week will guide you through a mock audition appo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Professor of African American Theatre & Performance

Assistant Professor of African American Theatre and Performance COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON is accepting applications for a nine-month, tenure-track appointment for an Assistant Professor of African American Theatre and Performance in the Department of Theatre and Dance (THTR), which begins August 16, 2021. The Department of Theatre and Dance is NAST accredited offering BA and MAT degrees in Theatre and a BA in Dance. Housed in THTR, this line is affiliated with the African American Studies Progr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

About OSF OSF is one of the nation's most important theatres and one of the few remaining large-scale theatres offering rotating repertory and a resident company. The organization is proud to have commissioned and produced an extraordinary and growing number of new plays; and the organization's dramatic growth since 2010 has been mirrored by audiences of over 125,000 patrons each season. OSF has worked for the past decade to dismantle the constructs that center the status quo, including ever ev... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Emerging Playwrights Virtual Residency

The Strides Collective, a new Philadelphia-area theatre company, is seeking playwrights to participate in a Virtual Residency over the course of 3-5 months, beginning in March 2021. This is a remote play development opportunity that will be conducted via Zoom. The deadline for submissions is January 21st, 2021, with notifications of advancement sent out in early February. We will be selecting between three to five playwrights to participate in The Virtual Residency. Our Mission: The Strides ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager

Broadway International Group, the premiere Producing and General Management company specializing in Broadway productions for the Asian marketplace, is seeking an Associate General Manager to join its fast-paced New York office for multiple upcoming projects including an international Broadway musical tour launching in summer 2021 in China. Responsibilities include: contract generation and execution, budget monitoring and updating, handling insurance and workers compensation setup; weekly pay... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director of Studio Acting Conservatory

ABOUT STUDIO ACTING CONSERVATORY Studio Acting Conservatory is the premier training institution for actors and directors in Washington, DC. For 46 years, more than 12,000 alumni have gone on to important theatre and film careers. The Conservatory is led by Joy Zinoman and a 20-member faculty of committed professionals who teach 250 students-of every age and background-each year. The Conservatory has a young actors program, ages 10-17, and serves disadvantaged D.C. communities through a scholar... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gift Specialist

This position will demonstrate success in donor relations, gift solicitations, project management and communications for donors at the major gift level. The Major Gift Specialist will work closely with the Development Director, the Development Associate for Foundation Relations and Individual Giving, the Development Associate for Assistantship and Endowment, and members of the Board Development Committee to achieve Asolo Rep's annual fund and capital campaign goals. NOTE: Applications are on... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Acting for Singers

We ARE still creating. We ARE still making art. STAY in shape. GET in shape. Lets grow together. Drop in any Tuesday 3:30, reach out for any and all questions...It's Time! Coach with Matthew Corozine (founding Artistic Director of MCS leading NYC acting studio) and Cooper Grodin (former PHANTOM, Les Miz). Take your musical theater cuts to the next level in this intimate, safe, virtual professional class! You will receive your music tracks. Email: Matthew@matthewcorozinestudio.com "Complete... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Manager

Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D 5-theatre complex in Sarasota, FL is seeking an Education Manager to provide administrative support for of both our WRITE A PLAY program and Education programming. This position will work closely with the Director of Education and Director of Children's Theatre to support the array of educational programs at Florida Studio Theatre. This position holds various managerial and administrative responsibilities and also handles the booking for FST's touring educat... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Box Office Manager

Assistant Box Office Manager - Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking an Assistant Box Office Manager for its 5-theatre complex. Florida Studio Theatre is working towards becoming a more anti-racist and inclusive theatre. FST is thus committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse world that it serves. Applicants from all populations and underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply. Consideration f... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Digital Marketing Associate

Start date: May 2021 Digital Marketing Associate The Digital Marketing Associate is responsible for all areas of digital marketing including but not limited to social media promotions and paid advertising; oversees Google Grant account; development of digital promotional videos and television commercials; tracks digital audience analytics across all platforms; creates all sales-related organizational eblasts; and maintains front end of floridastudiotheatre.org and mobile app. Florida S... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Auditions for Three Chekhov Comedic Sketches

THE WESTERN RESERVE PLAYHOUSE IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE: AUDITIONS FOR FRAGMENTS OF FARCE: A Night of Comedic Sketches by Anton Chekhov A virtual production with WRP Connect By Anton Chekhov Directed by August Scarpelli From a man whose speech about the evils of tobacco turns into a complaint about his overbearing wife; to a man and a widow whose argument over money turns into a duel to the death, and also falling in love; and with a finale of an aged stage actor and a servant discussi... (more)

Internships - Creative: Intern at Cape Cod Theatre Project

The Cape Cod Theatre Project Summer Intensive Program is a multi-purpose intensive month-long program centered around one of America's premiere new play development conferences. College participants will work with and learn from world-renowned playwrights, directors, and actors as CCTP develops staged readings of new works, all in the idyllic coastal town of Falmouth, Massachusetts. Recent past playwrights - including Heidi Schreck and Lucas Hnath - all of whom teach masterclasses to the inter... (more)

Classes / Instruction: MENTOR for Arts & Entertainment Mentorship Program

Let's help young creatives make New York City home! The Off The Lane Mentorship Program connects motivated juniors, college seniors and young professionals (18+) looking to move to NYC with working creative professionals to enrich, educate, and engage them to ease their transition into a new creative community. Over the course of the session, Mentees will meet with their Mentors once a week digitally. They will cover a wide variety of topics such as housing, transportation, and employment amo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: BIPOC Composer & Lyricst Needed

Nolia: A Hip Hopera (rap drama) opens on Theatre Row August 2021. I need a BIPOC composer and lyricist for the next draft. Genre: Hip Hop & Gospel. Inspiration: Carmen: A Hip Hopera, Black Nationalism, The Last Poets Email: YupRGYup@gmail.com audio samples and resumes. TO HEAR IT LIVE: Nolia: A Hip Hopera has its first online reading January 10th hosted by Rcreatives (London, UK) at 1:30 EST. FB: @NoliaHipHopera Reading Link: January 10th Reading: https://www.rcreatives.co.uk/book... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Virtual Choreographic Residency

Kit Modus seeks proposals for new works to be created via virtual choreographic residency. The Atlanta-based company is committed to transporting audiences into a world of innovative movement by developing and presenting an expansive repertoire of original contemporary dance works by outstanding choreographers. Past guest choreographers include Mark Caserta (Complexions, Ballet Jazz de Montreal), Autumn Eckman (Hubbard Street), and Noelle Kayser (Visceral, Northwest Dance Project) The sta... (more)