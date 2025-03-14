New Musical Adaptation of ARTEMIS FOWL in Development

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A musical adaptation of the film and novel Artemis Fowl is in the works! ARTEMIS FOWL THE MUSICAL based on the Walt Disney film and Colfer’s internationally best-selling & Award Winning novel, by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical, is in development and will hold a private workshop performance this afternoon, Friday 14 March 2025.

The new musical has a book by Eoin Colfer, music by Liam Bates, lyrics by Eoin Colfer and Liam Bates and will be directed by Scott Graham for Frantic Assembly. The workshop has casting by Pearson Casting CDG and General Management by Julian Stoneman & Jack Maple for MPSI Ltd.

“Stay back, human. You don’t know what you’re dealing with…”

At just 12 years old, Artemis Fowl is a millionaire, criminal genius. Young enough to believe in fairies and smart enough to exploit them for their gold. No scheme is too dastardly, no plot too devious. Until he messes with the wrong elf.

Speaking on the development of the musical, Colfer said “Theatre is my first love. I learned to read running lines with my mother when I was four years old, and the first thing I ever wrote for public consumption was a play about the Norse gods for my fourth class Christmas show. So when my book Artemis Fowl became a worldwide hit some decades later, I immediately thought that this would be my chance to get a musical onto a stage. I am so excited to showcase Artemis and for the musical to be in development with such a brilliant team because when I wrote it as a book, I was seeing it in my head as a musical. This is a literal dream come true.”

Scott Graham added “I am hugely excited to be entering the world of Artemis Fowl. It is mythical, fantastical, hilarious and immensely touching. The story is a thrilling stand-off between the fairy and mortal worlds but is also a gorgeous tale of young lives drawn into adulthood. I think there are different levels to engage with it on. On one level it is the story of a dynamic heist and on another it is about family connections and how our hearts ache with pride, love and longing. It feels rich, powerful and hugely entertaining.”

The Artemis Fowl series has sold over 25 Million copies worldwide and has been translated into over 40 different languages. It stands as a defining achievement in the career of one of Ireland’s most celebrated authors, captivating readers across generations, it has cemented its place as a global phenomenon.

The series has also won numerous awards, including the Irish Book of the Year, the German Book of the Year, and a Nibbie for UK Book of the Year, and was voted the UK’s favourite Puffin Modern Classic of all time.

More information on ARTEMIS FOWL THE MUSICAL will be released in due course.

Sign up for more information at ArtemisFowlMusical.com