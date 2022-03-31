New Child Cast Members Will Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE When it Returns to Broadway in April

Mrs. Doubtfire will welcome new cast members to the company, all making their Broadway debut. Titus Landegger and Tyler Wladis will share the role of Christopher Hillard while Austin Elle Fisher and Ava Gail Prince will share the role of Natalie Hillard. Renée Reid also joins the company as a swing.

The new musical comedy begins performances on Broadway on Thursday, April 14 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St).

Titus Landegger (Christopher Hillard). Broadway Debut at 10! Thank you, Doubtfire Team and Telsey for believing in me. Gratitude to Metropolitan Opera and Alicia. Cheers Saint David's, ZoomT, ATNY, Minda, Dr Lancry. Love evermore Liesl, Brooks, Mom, Dad, Omi and all grandparents. God Bless the USA and may everyone have their dreams come true. @tituslandegger

Tyler Wladis (Christopher Hillard) will make his Broadway debut! TV credits include Paramount+'s "The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder" (Roy), ABC's "Single Parents" (Graham) and FOX's "A Christmas Story Live" (Randy). Regional credits include Peter Pan (Michael), Ragtime (Edgar), Beauty & the Beast (Chip), Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Benji). Film credits include After Class.

Austin Elle Fisher (Natalie Hillard) is thrilled to make her Broadway debut with this amazing cast and crew! Credits include "Atlanta" (Hulu), "Jigsaw" (Netflix), "Blues Clues & You!" (Nickelodeon). Special thanks to David Doan, Mallory Tucker (CESD), Sherry Kayne (Moxie Artists), Jessi Clayton (The Prep), my mom, dad, Bam, Oma and family!

Ava Gail Prince (Natalie Hillard). Broadway debut! Ava Gail appeared on Netflix's "Outer Banks." Favorite roles include Into the Woods (Little Red), Annie (Molly), Les Misérables (Young Eponine), A Christmas Carol (Tiny Tim), Nutcracker (Gingerbread). Natalie Hillard is a dream come true; thank you creative team, Telsey+Co. for this opportunity, KU Talent, my CAPA Family, & Team Six!

Renée Reid (Swing) feels blessed to be making her Broadway debut! National/International Tours: Hairspray & Dreamgirls. She would like to thank her supportive family, Brian Keith Graziani at The Hell's Kitchen Agency and Dottridge Talent Management. APTTMH! Insta/ TikTok @renee.reid

Mrs. Doubtfire will also feature returning cast members Rob McClure (Daniel Hillard), Jenn Gambatese (Miranda Hillard), Peter Bartlett (Mr. Jolly), Charity Angél Dawson (Wanda Sellner), Mark Evans (Stuart Dunmire), J. Harrison Ghee (Andre Mayem), Analise Scarpaci (Lydia Hillard) and Brad Oscar (Frank Hillard) as well as Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt and Aléna Watters.

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Make-up & Prosthetics Designer Tommy Kurzman.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.

Mrs. Doubtfire is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Mrs. Doubtfire is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

Mrs. Doubtfire will follow New York State, City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members who enter the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. This may include, but will not be limited to, the following COVID-19 Safety Measures: wearing a properly fitted mask at all times while on the premises, temperature checks prior to entering theatre, certifying whether you have been exposed to COVID-19 prior to entering the theatre, social distancing when reasonable, and contact tracing.

For performances through April 30, 2022, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. For full policy details, click here.

The ventilation system in the Stephen Sondheim Theatre auditorium is equipped with MERV 15 filtration, and, in addition to rigorous cleaning and sanitation, Roundabout Theatre Company will be implementing applicable health and safety protocols based on government and industry guidance.