Netflix Suspends Production of HOUSE OF CARDS Indefinitely Following Spacey Harassment Claim

As BWW previously reported, Netflix has cancelled all future seasons of their political drama HOUSE OF CARDS amid reports that series star Kevin Spacey made sexual advances at Star Trek: Discovery actor and RENT star Anthony Rapp when Rapp was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time. Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups.

According to Variety, Netflix has today announced that it has suspended production on the upcoming sixth season of the show which was currently underway in Baltimore. A statement from MRC and Netflix reads: "MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six, until further notice, to GIVE us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."

Earlier today, sources reported that the streaming service is considering multiple spinoff options of the long-running drama series, with one possibly centering on Michael Kelly's Doug Stamper character.



Spacey, an Emmy nominee, portrays President Frank Underwood in the show. As of now it remains unclear whether Spacey will be involved in the spinoff series. The actor-producer had played a behind-the-scenes role in the show as an executive producer.

Spacey served as host of the 2017 TONY AWARDS. He most recently appeared on Broadway in 2007's A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN. Other Broadway credits include THE ICEMAN COMETH, LOST IN YONERS and LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT.



Image courtesy of Netflix

Related Articles