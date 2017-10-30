Netflix Pulls the Plug on HOUSE OF CARDS in the Wake of Kevin Spacey Scandal

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, in a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Broadway star Anthony Rapp revealed that at a party in 1986, Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance towards him. Rapp at the time was just 14 and Spacey was 26.

The Rent star recounts the encounter as, "He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me. He was trying to seduce me. I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually." Rapp was eventually able to squrim away and leave before anything else happened.

Now according to Deadline, Netflix has pulled the plug on House of Cards- a show for which Spacey won a Golden Globe Award- following its upcoming sixth season, which is still set to debut in mid 2018.

An official statement reads:

"Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night's news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."

