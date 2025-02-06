NaTasha Yvette Williams, Jenna Bainbridge & Daniel Quadrino to Join WICKED

WICKED on Broadway will welcome three new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Beginning Tuesday, March 4, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Jenna Bainbridge, and Daniel Quadrino will join the company as Madame Morrible, Nessarose, and Boq respectively.

Bainbridge is the first wheelchair-user to play the role of Nessarose on stage, after Marissa Bode played the role in the film adaptation.



They are joining a company that will include Lencia Kebede (Elphaba), Allie Trimm (Glinda), Brad Oscar (Wizard), Jordan Litz (Fiyero), and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond). Mary Kate Morrisey (Elphaba), Alexandra Socha (Glinda), Donna McKechnie (Madame Morrible), Natalie Ortega (Nessarose), and Jake Pederson (Boq) will play their final performances on Sunday, March 2.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway. WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”



With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”



Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. The blockbuster film version of WICKED opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

