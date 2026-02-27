NEXT TO NORMAL Original London Cast Recording Out on CD Now

Ghostlight Records has released Next to Normal: Original London Cast Recording as a special 2-CD set today, Friday, February 27. The album is also available in streaming and digital formats. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical – featuring music by Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award winner Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Brian Yorkey – masterfully explores mental illness and family through the electrifying and emotionally charged score. The CD edition features a deluxe booklet with complete lyrics, color production photography, synopsis, and an exclusive “Composer’s Note” from Tom Kitt. To stream or download the album, or order the CD, please visit nexttonormaluk.lnk.to/OLCR

Following celebrated seasons at London’s Donmar Warehouse and Wyndham’s Theatre under the direction of Michael Longhurst, the production was screened in the US on PBS-TV as part of their “Great Performances” series, also receiving UK screenings across select Vue, Showcase, and Independent Cinema screens.

Nominated in the UK for four Olivier Awards, including “Best New Musical,” Next to Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. The Original London Cast Album captures the stellar performances from its recent West End run, including Grammy Award nominee Caissie Levy (Ragtime, Frozen on Broadway, Ghost), who delivers a phenomenal, Olivier-nominated performance. Starring alongside Levy are Olivier Award winner Jamie Parker (“The Crown,” Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jack Wolfe (Broadway’s Hadestown, Netflix’s “Shadow & Bone” and winner of the UK Critics’ Circle and WhatsOnStage Awards for Next to Normal), Olivier Award winner Eleanor Worthington-Cox (BAFTA-nominated for The Enfield Haunting, Matilda), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin), and Jack Ofrecio.

The theatrical proshot recording was filmed by Liberator Film Services during the show’s run at the Wyndham’s Theatre, in London’s West End, which ran from June 18 to September 21, 2024.

The music delves into a range of musical styles, from rock to poignant ballads, effectively conveying the characters’ complex emotional states. Some of the notable and popular songs that resonate with audiences include “I Miss the Mountains,” a powerful expression of a character’s struggle with her treatment; “You Don’t Know,” a raw and intense rock number; and “I’m Alive,” a song that explores themes of grief and connection.

“NEXT TO NORMAL – ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING” TRACK LIST

ACT 1

1) Prelude

2) Just Another Day

3) Everything Else

4) Who’s Crazy / My Psychopharmacologist and I

5) Perfect for You

6) I Miss the Mountains

7) It’s Gonna Be Good

8) He’s Not Here

9) You Don’t Know

10) I Am the One

11) Superboy and the Invisible Girl

12) I’m Alive

13) Make Up Your Mind / Catch Me I’m Falling

14) I Dreamed a Dance

15) There’s a World

16) I’ve Been

17) Didn’t I See This Movie?

18) A Light in the Dark

ACT 2

19) Entr’acte

20) Wish I Was Here

21) Song of Forgetting

22) Hey #1

23) Seconds and Years

24) Better Than Before

25) Aftershocks

26) Hey #2

27) You Don’t Know

28) How Could I Ever Forget?

29) It’s Gonna Be Good (Reprise)

30) Why Stay?/ A Promise

31) I’m Alive (Reprise)

32) The Break

33) Make Up Your Mind / Catch Me I’m Falling (Reprise)

34) Maybe (Next to Normal)

35) Hey #3 / Perfect for You (Reprise)

36) So Anyway

37) I Am the One (Reprise)

38) Light