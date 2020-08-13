NEWSIES Star Ben Fankhauser Joins Lance Roberts On BROADWAY'S CALLING

Ben Fankhauser, the original Davey in Newsies on Broadway will stop by Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts.

Ben Fankhauser, the original Davey in Newsies on Broadway will stop by Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts this week.

The young star who has been in Beautiful as Barry Mann and Spring Awakening as Ernst o tour, rejoined Newsies for the filming which returns on Netflix this weekend.

Broadway's Calling is an in-depth chat where stars share the moment they got the call to make their Broadway debut with Broadway veteran Lance Roberts ( My Fair Lady, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Sunset Blvd etc) .

New episodes of Broadway's Calling air on YouTube every Sunday at 6pm ET.

