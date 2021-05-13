Musical Theatre Study Abroad

The EU Bespoke 1&2 Year Courses were developed for citizens of the European Union as a result of Brexit. They allow you to split your yearly training at the ICMT between London and Rome.

Our one and two-year Intensive Musical Theatre Courses are fast-paced programs designed to get you ready to go into the business as a working performer at the of your time with us. We specialise in providing world-class, practical-based musical theatre training in a positive and constructive environment. The courses are lead by working industry professionals and are designed to push you to your maximum potential in a safe and positive environment.

As part of the course, you will spend 6-months in London where you will work with West End Professionals and get that all-important London training on your CV. In addition, you will receive a weeks' training at our New York City campus, where you will train with Broadway professionals.

This course is designed for those with a strong foundation in musical theatre and is ideal for those who intend to enter the profession upon completion.

Please note: This course is open to non-EU citizens as well but is geared to preparing students for a career in the EU.

International Alumni Credit

On Your Feet, Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Cabaret, Moulin Rouge, Dirty Dancing, The Royals, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Madagascar, Jekyll and Hyde, Bare: A Pop Opera, Rock of Ages, Shrek, Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, Aladdin, Bat Out of Hell, Tanz der Vampire, Sweeney Todd, Sunny Afternoon, Starlight Express

