Monét X Change and Jinkx Monsoon Channel Glinda and Elphaba in DRAG RACE + WICKED Crossover

It's giving...defy gravity. In a new Wicked crossover, RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Monet X Change and Jinkx Monsoon channel the iconic witches of Glinda and Elphaba, as they prepare to attend the Ozdust Ball.

In the video, the duo sample some of the songs from the musical, including “Popular” and “Defying Gravity.” After a costume montage, stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo show up to materialize a smattering of drinks for an Ozian celebration. The video ends with the Drag Race stars practicing their best witch laughs, much to the horror of Grande and Erivo. Watch the video!

Monét X Change competed on Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race and won the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. She later competed in the seventh season of the show, coming in as the runner-up.

Jinkx Monsoon is a two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner. She made her Broadway debut in 2023 as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago. Earlier this year, she played Audrey in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and made her Doctor Who debut as new fan-favorite villain Maestro.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!