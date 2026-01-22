RAYE Unveils Sophomore Album 'This Music May Contain Hope.'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The wait is over! Four-time GRAMMY Award-nominated global superstar RAYE has revealed that she will release her highly anticipated sophomore album on March 27th via Human Re Sources.

The album is titled This Music May Contain Hope. and is available for digital and physical pre-order now on her official store HERE. The album is set in 4 “seasons” with each side of the vinyl being a different season, and is described as taking "listeners on a sonic journey that begins with darkness and ends with light."

“Music is medicine, I’ve always said that," said RAYE. "I guess I’m in the process of making medicine for myself that I can share with the world. I want us all to say to ourselves that it’s going to be all right, and I’m going to have faith in the seeds that I’ve planted beneath the snow. I wanted to create something that is a hug, bed or soft place for that person who needs it.”

RAYE is currently nominated for two BRIT Awards (Song Of The Year and Best Pop) in support of her recent hit single “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”, which has been streamed over 600 million times to date, going Platinum in the UK. She has also charted in the Top 10 across Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, while officially breaking into the Top 20 of the US Hot 100 Billboard chart.

RAYE has kicked off her massive 51-date sold-out arena tour, THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC, with support from her two sisters ABSOLUTELY and AMMA. The tour includes arena dates across Europe and the UK — including six sold-out nights at The O2 — before heading to North America with stops at iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall (April 15 and 16th) and the Greek Theatre (May 12 and 13th). Additionally, RAYE will be a special guest on Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour for 27 stadium shows across the US this summer. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Since her 2014 debut, the south London native has charted 20 Top 40 UK singles and surpassed over 10 billion cumulative streams. In 2024, RAYE made history, winning six BRIT Awards including ‘Album Of The Year’, the most ever in one year, alongside a total of seven nominations. Other accolades include an Ivor Novello for “Songwriter of the Year” and “Best UK & IE Artist” at the MTV EMAs as well the special Ivors Academy “Songwriter Advocate Award.” She has also been shortlisted for the Mercury Prize and been honored with Variety’s "Triple Threat" Award, alongside nominations for BET’s “Best International Act” and the MTV VMAs “Video For Good.”

RAYE released her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, in 2023, which was a decade in the making and marked her first as an independent artist, reaching No. 2 in the UK and topping Spotify’s Top Albums Debut. The record featured the hit single “Escapism," which became her first career UK No. 1, reached Top 10 in over 20 countries, was certified RIAA Platinum in the US, and became the UK’s largest-selling single by a female British artist in 2023.

UK/EUROPE 2026 TOUR DATES

January 22, 2026: Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

January 24, 2026: Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena (FKA Mercedes Benz Arena)

January 25, 2026: Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

January 27, 2026: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

January 28, 2026: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

January 30, 2026: Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

February 1, 2026: Antwerp, Belgium - AFAS Dome

February 3, 2026: Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

February 5, 2026: Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena

February 7, 2026: Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

February 10, 2026: Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

February 11, 2026: Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

February 13, 2026: Barcelona, Spain - Palau Saint Jordi

February 15, 2026: Paris, France - Accor Arena

February 17, 2026: Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

February 18, 2026: Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

February 20, 2026: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

February 21, 2026: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

February 23, 2026: Birmingham, UK - bp pulse LIVE

February 24, 2026: Birmingham, UK - bp pulse LIVE

February 26, 2026: London, UK - The O2

February 27, 2026: London, UK - The O2

March 1, 2026: London, UK - The O2

March 2, 2026: London, UK - The O2

March 4, 2026: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

March 5, 2026: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

May 19, 2026: London, UK - The O2

May 20, 2026: London, UK - The O2

NORTH AMERICAN 2026 TOUR DATES

March 31, 2026: Sacramento, CA, USA - Channel 24

April 2, 2026: Vancouver, BC, CAN - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center

April 3, 2026: Seattle, WA, USA - WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

April 6, 2026: Denver, CO, USA - Fillmore Auditorium

April 8, 2026: Minneapolis, MN, USA - State Theatre

April 10, 2026: Chicago, IL, USA - Auditorium Theatre

April 12, 2026: Montreal, QC, CAN - Place Bell

April 13, 2026: Toronto, ON, CAN - Coca Cola Coliseum

April 15, 2026: New York, NY, USA - Radio City Music Hall

April 16, 2026: New York, NY, USA - Radio City Music Hall

April 19, 2026: Philadelphia, PA, USA - The Met Presented by Highmark

April 20, 2026: Boston, MA, USA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 23, 2026: New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

April 26, 2026: Washington, DC, USA - The Anthem

April 28, 2026: Atlanta, GA, USA - Coca Cola Roxy

April 29, 2026: Nashville, TN, USA - Ryman Auditorium

May 1, 2026: Houston, TX, USA - 713 Music Hall

May 3, 2026: Dallas, TX, USA - South Side Ballroom

May 4, 2026: Austin, TX, USA - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

May 7, 2026: Phoenix, AZ, USA - Arizona Financial Theatre

May 8, 2026: Las Vegas, NV, USA - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 10, 2026: San Francisco, CA, USA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 12, 2026: Los Angeles, CA, USA - Greek Theatre

May 13, 2026: Los Angeles, CA, USA - Greek Theatre

BRUNO MARS THE ROMANTIC TOUR DATES

August 21, 2026: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

August 22, 2026: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

August 25, 2026: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

August 26, 2026: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

August 29, 2026: Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

September 1, 2026: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

September 2, 2026: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

September 5, 2026: Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

September 6, 2026: Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

September 9, 2026: Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

September 12, 2026: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

September 13, 2026: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

September 16, 2026: New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome

September 19, 2026: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

September 20, 2026: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

September 23, 2026: San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

September 26, 2026: Air Force Academy, CO - Falcon Stadium

September 27, 2026: Air Force Academy, CO - Falcon Stadium

October 2, 2026: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

October 3, 2026: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

October 6, 2026: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

October 7, 2026: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

October 10, 2026: Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium

October 11, 2026: Santa Clara - Levi's Stadium

October 14, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place

October 16, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place

October 17, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place

Photo Credit: Aliyah Otchere