Michael Moore Calls for 'A World Without Harveys'

Michael Moore is never one to remain silent on salient issues. Now the filmmaker and social activist is speaking out against the sexual harassment scandal surrounding producer Harvey Weinstein. In his statement, posted on Facebook, Moore calls for 'a world without Harveys' asking questions like 'Why do we live in a society where men do not intervene when they witness the mistreatment of women?' and saying 'All of us (men) must share the responsibility for allowing a society to exist where women do not feel safe.' Read the full statement below:

The New York Times recently broke the story that famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sexually assaulting women and paying them to be quiet for decades.

The alleged victims, which include his former employees and actresses, including Ashley Judd, are now stepping forward to tell their stories. They previously felt that their careers were in Weinstein's hands, explaining why they stayed quiet. Eight women reportedly reached settlements with Weinstein quietly in the 1990s and 2015.

Weinstein responded to the bombshell story, taking responsibility for his actions.

"I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go," he said.

Celebrities and organizations alike are finally opening up about the barely-kept secret calling for change and condemning the abuse of power and women.

