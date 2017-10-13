Gwyneth Paltrow Declined Harvey Weinstein's Backing on Her Upcoming Broadway Musical

According to the New York Post's Michael Riedel, Hollywood A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly refused to accept financial backing from beleaguered producer Harvey Weinstein for her upcoming Broadway project. The Oscar winner-turned producer is behind HEAD OVER HEALS, a new musical based on the 1980's all-girl band The Go-Gos.

According to the report, Paltrow held a backer's audition for the project last year. In attendance was Weinstein, who sources say was eager to invest in the musical and was "holding court" at the event. The source reveals, "It's her show, but he was all over it, like he was the producer." Later however, Paltrow confided in friends that she had no interest in accepting Weinstein's money and did not want him involved in the production in any manner.

In 2015, Weinstein produced the original musical FINDING NEVERLAND, featuring music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Eliot KENNEDY and a book by James Graham. The show cost $15 million to produce, yet never recouped its initial investment, and shuttered in August 2016. The musical was also snubbed at the Tony Awards.

