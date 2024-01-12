Michael Jackson Biopic Sets 2025 Premiere

As MJ: the Musical continues its success on Broadway, Michael Jackson's story will be brought to the big screen in 2025.

Deadline reports that the film, starring Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson, will premiere on April 18, 2025, with Lionsgate distributing the film in the U.S.

The film, which began production in February 2023, is produced by Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Graham King. It follows the King of Pop's triumphs and tragedies, from his personal struggles to creative success.

John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of Jackson's estate, also are producers.

The film is not an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, which is now playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Jaafar Jackson, 27, is the son of former Jackson 5 member Jermaine Jackson. He was announced to have landed the coveted role last January.

Jackson was one of the most popular entertainers in the world, and was the best-selling music artist during the year of his death. Jackson's contributions to music, dance, and fashion along with his publicized personal life made him a global figure in popular culture for over four decades.

The eighth child of the Jackson family, Michael made his professional debut in 1964 with his elder brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon as a member of the Jackson 5. He began his solo career in 1971 while at Motown Records.

In the early 1980s, Jackson became a dominant figure in popular music. His music videos, including those of "Beat It", "Billie Jean", and "Thriller" from his 1982 album Thriller, are credited with breaking racial barriers and transforming the medium into an art form and promotional tool. The popularity of these videos helped bring the television channel MTV to fame.

Jackson's 1987 album Bad spawned the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles "I Just Can't Stop Loving You", "Bad", "The Way You Make Me Feel", "Man in the Mirror", and "Dirty Diana", becoming the first album to have five number-one singles in the nation. He continued to innovate with videos such as "Black or White" and "Scream" throughout the 1990s, and forged a reputation as a touring solo artist.

Through stage and video performances, Jackson popularized a number of complicated dance techniques, such as the robot and the moonwalk, to which he gave the name. His distinctive sound and style has influenced numerous artists of various music genres.